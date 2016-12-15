St. Louis, MO – Former KSDK-TV Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will launch WeatherSTL, a website devoted to weather in the St. Louis metro area on Saturday, December 17th.

WeatherSTL will provide local daily and extended forecasts, current conditions, radar with severe weather watches and warnings, explanations of weather events, viewer photo contests, videos, and special features.

Cindy Preszler is a five-time Emmy Award winner, as well as winning multiple Missouri and Illinois Broadcaster awards. She has over three decades of television weather forecasting experience, and has appeared on NBC’s Today Show and CBS This Morning. Cindy was KSDK-TV’s Chief Meteorologist for nearly 18 years, after working at NBC Chicago and The Weather Channel in Atlanta.

Jim Cantore, on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel, stated “As weather gets more and more hyper-local, I can’t think of anyone who has the experience and knowledge of the area to keep you on top of breaking weather like Cindy Preszler will.”