Left Bank Books presents actor, artist, and author Rajiv Surendra, who will sign and discuss his memoir, The Elephants in My Backyard (Regan Arts, November 2016), on Tuesday, February 28, 7pm, at Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid). This event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase of The Elephants in My Backyard from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line.

What happens when you spend ten years obsessively pursuing a dream, and then, in the blink of an eye, you learn that you have failed, that the dream will not come true? When Rajiv Surendra (best known as Kevin G, the rapping mathlete from Mean Girls) read Life of Pi and discovered it was being adapted into a major motion picture, he embarked on a ten-year quest to land the lead role—then didn’t get the part. A first memoir, illustrated by Rajiv himself, The Elephants in My Backyard is a profound and inspiring story of self-discovery in the face of failure—poignant, funny, colorful, and absolutely unforgettable.”

Jenny Lawson (aka The Bloggess), bestselling author ofFuriously Happy, calls The Elephants in My Backyard, “Lovely and human. The tale of a man who began by following a story and ended up creating his own.” A starred review from Kirkus Reviews says, “A young actor loses a great role but finds a wonderful story to share…insightful and inspirational.”

Rajiv Surendra is a modern-day renaissance man; he’s a painter, a potter, woodworker, and calligrapher. He’s also an actor and is best known for his scene-stealing performance as the rapping mathlete, Kevin Gnapoor, in Mean Girls. Rajiv was born and raised in Canada and holds a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Classics from the University of Toronto. Today he lives in New York City where he runs his business, Letters In Ink, while continuing to pursue a multifaceted career in the arts. Learn more at lettersinink.com.

Rajiv Surendra will discuss The Elephants in My Backyard, answer questions, and sign books. This event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase ofThe Elephants in My Backyard from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line. Books for signing are available from Left Bank Books in advance or at the event. For more information, call 314.367.6731 or visit left-bank.com. V

