Maryville University has received the 2019 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

The HEED Award is given annually to U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a recipient of the award, Maryville University will be featured in the November 2019 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“Maryville is honored to be among this year’s HEED Award recipients,” said president Mark Lombardi, PhD. “We are highly focused on building a diverse and inclusive learning environment, and regard multicultural understanding as an essential measure of student success. Our work is by no means finished, and we will continue to make diversity and inclusion a top priority across the Maryville campus.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected Maryville because of the University’s intentional work toward creating a more diverse campus community. Diversity and inclusion are core values of Maryville and one of the pillars of the University’s strategic plan. Additionally, Maryville is fully committed to making higher education accessible and affordable for all students, particularly first-generation college students, students of color and students from underrepresented groups.

“The HEED Award signals that we are making significant progress toward our goal of being an inclusive campus,” said Turan Mullins, assistant dean for diversity and inclusion. “We understand this process is a journey, one you truly never finish. But, we see the HEED Award as a great indicator we are headed in the right direction.”

