Patrons heading to the Grand Center Arts District on Saturday night will be in for a special treat at The Dark Room at The Grandel! As part of the “Loud & Lavish” party taking place throughout the recently renovated 500 seat theatre and bar/restaurant, a three-course pre-fixe menu + three specialty cocktails will be featured. These luxurious food & beverage selections, spanning the flavor spectrum and delighting the palate are also available a-la-carte.
Sultry, mini three-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches with shallot jam (available with or without bacon) will be passed during the event’s pre-show musical entertainment – bass player/singer Tonina Saputo on The Dark Room stage from 6-8pm. The evening’s main event is headlined by Sandra Bernhard’s comedy cabaret performance and also features Lola van Ella‘s “The Van Ella Bordella” – an immersive storytelling burlesque experience, sets from DJ Alexis Tucci, and philanthropic arm wrestling matches with SLLAW : Saint Louis Lady Arm Wrestlers benefitting the Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG). An after-party takes place in The Dark Room with sets from Mo Egeston & friends.
RUN OF SHOW:
- 6pm to 8pm: pre-show entertainment with Tonina Saputo in The Dark Room
- 7pm: doors open
- 7:30pm to 8pm: DJ Alexis Tucci
- 8pm to 8:10pm: SLLAW
- 8:10pm to 9pm: The Van Ella Bordella
- 9pm to 9:10pm: SLLAW
- 9:10pm to 10:30pm: Sandra Bernhard
- 10:30pm: DJ Alexis Tucci + Mo Egeston & friends in The Dark Room
Tickets & more info: www.metrotix.com/events/detail/loud-and-lavish
COCKTAILS by Pevnick
- Careless Vesper, $11 (served up, martini glass)
- Pickney Bend Hibiscus Gin
- Cardinal Sin Vodka
- Lilet Rosé
- Dolin Blanc Vermouth Rinse
- Femme Fatale, $10 (on rocks)
- Azteca Azul Silver
- Gifford Grapefruit Liquor
- Dry Vermouth
- Lime Juice
- Dash Fire Water Bitters
- Bunnies on an Island, $11 (served up, in coupe glass)
- Builder’s Gin
- George Spiced Pear Liquor
- Velvet Falnerum
- Lemon Juice
- Cherry
CULINARY CREATIONS by Chef Sam
- Mini Grilled Cheese, Passed App (6-7:30pm)
- Smoked mozzarella, smoked gouda and white cheddar on grilled sourdough, with caramelized shallot jam + bacon (on some)
- Meatballs, $10 (appetizer)
- Three beef meatballs baked w/ spicy tomato sauce. Served with baguette.
- Chicken Roulade, $23 (main)
- Pesto, fontina & panko w/ roasted garlic butter pasta and zucchini
- Served w/ choice of soup or salad
- Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake w/ Raspberry Gel, $9 (dessert)
- Dipped in white chocolate w/ fresh berries & ganache
