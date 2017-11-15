Patrons heading to the Grand Center Arts District on Saturday night will be in for a special treat at The Dark Room at The Grandel! As part of the “Loud & Lavish” party taking place throughout the recently renovated 500 seat theatre and bar/restaurant, a three-course pre-fixe menu + three specialty cocktails will be featured. These luxurious food & beverage selections, spanning the flavor spectrum and delighting the palate are also available a-la-carte.

 

Sultry, mini three-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches with shallot jam (available with or without bacon) will be passed during the event’s pre-show musical entertainment – bass player/singer Tonina Saputo on The Dark Room stage from 6-8pm. The evening’s main event is headlined by Sandra Bernhard’s comedy cabaret performance and also features Lola van Ella‘s “The Van Ella Bordella” – an immersive storytelling burlesque experience, sets from DJ Alexis Tucci, and philanthropic arm wrestling matches with SLLAW : Saint Louis Lady Arm Wrestlers benefitting the Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG). An after-party takes place in The Dark Room with sets from Mo Egeston & friends.

Click on the menu to view it full size.

RUN OF SHOW:

  • 6pm to 8pm: pre-show entertainment with Tonina Saputo in The Dark Room
  • 7pm: doors open
  • 7:30pm to 8pm: DJ Alexis Tucci
  • 8pm to 8:10pm: SLLAW
  • 8:10pm to 9pm: The Van Ella Bordella
  • 9pm to 9:10pm: SLLAW
  • 9:10pm to 10:30pm: Sandra Bernhard
  • 10:30pm: DJ Alexis Tucci + Mo Egeston & friends in The Dark Room

Tickets & more info: www.metrotix.com/events/detail/loud-and-lavish

COCKTAILS by Pevnick

  • Careless Vesper, $11 (served up, martini glass)
    • Pickney Bend Hibiscus Gin
    • Cardinal Sin Vodka
    • Lilet Rosé
    • Dolin Blanc Vermouth Rinse
  • Femme Fatale, $10 (on rocks)
    • Azteca Azul Silver
    • Gifford Grapefruit Liquor
    • Dry Vermouth
    • Lime Juice
    • Dash Fire Water Bitters
  • Bunnies on an Island, $11 (served up, in coupe glass)
    • Builder’s Gin
    • George Spiced Pear Liquor
    • Velvet Falnerum
    • Lemon Juice
    • Cherry

CULINARY CREATIONS by Chef Sam

  • Mini Grilled Cheese, Passed App (6-7:30pm)
    • Smoked mozzarella, smoked gouda and white cheddar on grilled sourdough, with caramelized shallot jam + bacon (on some) 
  • Meatballs, $10 (appetizer)
    • Three beef meatballs baked w/ spicy tomato sauce. Served with baguette.
  • Chicken Roulade, $23 (main)
    • Pesto, fontina & panko w/ roasted garlic butter pasta and zucchini
    • Served w/ choice of soup or salad
  • Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake w/ Raspberry Gel, $9 (dessert)
    • Dipped in white chocolate w/ fresh berries & ganache

