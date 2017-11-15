Patrons heading to the Grand Center Arts District on Saturday night will be in for a special treat at The Dark Room at The Grandel! As part of the “Loud & Lavish” party taking place throughout the recently renovated 500 seat theatre and bar/restaurant, a three-course pre-fixe menu + three specialty cocktails will be featured. These luxurious food & beverage selections, spanning the flavor spectrum and delighting the palate are also available a-la-carte.

Sultry, mini three-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches with shallot jam (available with or without bacon) will be passed during the event’s pre-show musical entertainment – bass player/singer Tonina Saputo on The Dark Room stage from 6-8pm. The evening’s main event is headlined by Sandra Bernhard’s comedy cabaret performance and also features Lola van Ella‘s “The Van Ella Bordella” – an immersive storytelling burlesque experience, sets from DJ Alexis Tucci, and philanthropic arm wrestling matches with SLLAW : Saint Louis Lady Arm Wrestlers benefitting the Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG). An after-party takes place in The Dark Room with sets from Mo Egeston & friends.

Click on the menu to view it full size.

RUN OF SHOW:

6pm to 8pm: pre-show entertainment with Tonina Saputo in The Dark Room

7pm: doors open

7:30pm to 8pm: DJ Alexis Tucci

8pm to 8:10pm: SLLAW

8:10pm to 9pm: The Van Ella Bordella

9pm to 9:10pm: SLLAW

9:10pm to 10:30pm: Sandra Bernhard

10:30pm: DJ Alexis Tucci + Mo Egeston & friends in The Dark Room

Tickets & more info: www.metrotix.com/events/detail/loud-and-lavish

COCKTAILS by Pevnick

Careless Vesper, $11 (served up, martini glass) Pickney Bend Hibiscus Gin Cardinal Sin Vodka Lilet Rosé Dolin Blanc Vermouth Rinse



Femme Fatale, $10 (on rocks) Azteca Azul Silver Gifford Grapefruit Liquor Dry Vermouth Lime Juice Dash Fire Water Bitters



Bunnies on an Island, $11 (served up, in coupe glass) Builder’s Gin George Spiced Pear Liquor Velvet Falnerum Lemon Juice Cherry





CULINARY CREATIONS by Chef Sam

Mini Grilled Cheese, Passed App (6-7:30pm) Smoked mozzarella, smoked gouda and white cheddar on grilled sourdough, with caramelized shallot jam + bacon (on some)



Meatballs, $10 (appetizer) Three beef meatballs baked w/ spicy tomato sauce. Served with baguette.



Chicken Roulade, $23 (main) Pesto, fontina & panko w/ roasted garlic butter pasta and zucchini Served w/ choice of soup or salad



Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake w/ Raspberry Gel, $9 (dessert) Dipped in white chocolate w/ fresh berries & ganache



V