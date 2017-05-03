Logo Documentary Films won its second consecutive Daytime Emmy Award with “Out of Iraq,” an LGBTQ love story following an Iraqi translator for the U.S. military and a solider in the Iraqi army. The film, which won the “Best Special Class Special” category, was produced by World of Wonder. Logo’s “Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine” received the award in 2016.

Ramadi in 2004 was one of the most dangerous places​ in the world and the last place one might expect to find love, but that’s what happened when Nayyef, an Iraqi translator, met Btoo, a soldier in the Iraqi army. “Out of Iraq” follows their blossoming relationship until Nayyef had to flee the country for his safety in 2009. Their separation marks the beginning of the most harrowing chapter of their love story and touches on some of the most pressing humanitarian issues still relevant today.

In tandem with last year’s premiere, Logo collaborated with the United Nations and the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, to hold a panel and screening event which made “Out of Iraq” one of the first LGBTQ films ever screened at the UN and the first panel on LGBTQ refugee issues in the Middle East at the UN.

Earlier this year, Nayyef and Btoo shared their inspiring journey to happiness with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and just last week, they joined world-renowned LGBTQ activists and influencers at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), National Education Associated (NEA) and American Counseling Association’s (ACA) annual “Time to THRIVE” conference in Washington D.C. The conference’s goal was to address the safety, inclusion and well-being for LGBTQ and questioning youth.

“Out of Iraq” is a World of Wonder film produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato as well as Pamela Post and Tajamika Paxton from Logo; produced by Eva Orner and Chris McKim; co-directed by Academy Award-winner Eva Orner (“Taxi to the Dark Side”) and Chris McKim; and co-produced by Aaron Butler. V

Via Press Release

