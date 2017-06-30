Fresh off their second consecutive Emmy Award win, Logo Documentary Films announced the next documentaries in their 2017 slate.
The first film, Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America, premiering Thursday, August 3 at 9PM ET/PT on Logo, follows Moises Serrano, an undocumented immigrant and gay man born in Mexico and raised in North Carolina, fighting for the American dream. KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & the Beast in Me premieres on Logo on Thursday, September 14 at 9PM ET/PT. The film, directed by Lori Kaye, uses legendary makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin’s never before seen personal video and audiotapes to tell the story of his phenomenal, artistic gift nearly extinguished by gay persecution, an undiagnosed rare disease and his untimely death at age 40.
KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & the Beast in Me and Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America represent the kind of programming that speaks to our audience and our allies and shines a light on what is happening in the world,” said Taj Paxton, VP of Logo Documentary Films. “From the global and topical to cultural milestone moments, these films bring viewers Moises’ personal story of hope and determination and Kevyn’s beautiful story of longing and genius gone too soon.”
Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America / Premieres Thursday, August 3 at 9PM ET/PT on Logo
Moises Serrano fell in love with a country that refused to recognize his full humanity – both as an undocumented immigrant and as a gay man. An illustration of the intersection of queer and immigrant issues, Forbidden relates directly to the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. and LGBTQ individuals fighting for equality and civil rights. It chronicles Moises’ work as an activist traveling across his home state as a voice for his community, all while trying to forge a path for his own future.
An official selection at both the 2016 Newfest Film Festival in NYC and the 2016 Outfest Film Festival where it received the Freedom Award, Forbidden is produced by Heather Mathews and Tiffany Rhynard and directed by Rhynard. Taj Paxton and Pamela Post are overseeing the project for Logo.
KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me / Premieres Thursday, September 14 at 9PM ET/PT on Logo KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast In Me documents renowned celebrity makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, who fought his way from rural Louisiana to become the most sought after makeup artist of his time. At the heart of the documentary is an abundance of never before seen archival footage of some of the most iconic moments in fashion history, shot by Kevyn himself throughout his life and career. Intimate and uncensored moments with the celebrated paragons of 80’s & 90’s fashion and pop culture include Naomi Campbell, Cher, Cindy Crawford, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Andie MacDowell, Paulina Porizkova, Tina Turner and Amber Valletta.
KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me will have its world premiere as the Documentary Centerpiece at Outfest Film Festival on July 7.
KEVYN AUCOIN is a Putti Media Production, produced by Lori Kaye and Leslie Thomas. It is directed by Lori Kaye and executive produced by Pamela Post and Taj Paxton (Logo Documentary Films).
