The first film,

Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America

,

premiering Thursday, August 3 at 9PM ET/PT on Logo, follows Moises Serrano, an undocumented immigrant and gay man born in Mexico and raised in North Carolina, fighting for the American dream.

KEVYN AUCOIN

Beauty & the Beast in Me

premieres on Logo on Thursday, September 14 at 9PM ET/PT. The film, directed by Lori Kaye, uses legendary makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin’s never before seen personal video and audiotapes to tell the story of his phenomenal, artistic gift nearly extinguished by gay persecution, an undiagnosed rare disease and his untimely death at age 40.