Saint Louis Effort for AIDS (EFA) invites St. Louisans to their inaugural Staging Hope fundraiser on Thursday, January 24, at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza. Staging Hope will allow guests to be the first in St. Louis to see the three-time Tony Award-winning smash hit musical “AVENUE Q.” Part flesh, part felt and packed with heart, “AVENUE Q” garnered the triple crown (Best Book, Best Musical, Best Score) at the 2004 Tony Awards for its hilarious and heart-warming tale about real life in New York City as told by a cast of people and puppets.

One hundred percent of ticket sales will be donated to EFA. This unique event is made possible by the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, who is generously opening the final dress rehearsal in support of EFA. It will be a night of anything can happen as guests will have exclusive, early access to experience this show’s full and final dress rehearsal before opening night.

The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a pre-show reception where guests will be treated to a preview of Kemoll’s Chop House’s newest and most popular appetizers. Kemoll’s is set to reopen in Westport Plaza in February. The fine dining establishment announced the move after 30 years at the top of the Metropolitan Square Building in downtown St. Louis. Guests will also be treated to a pre-show cocktail menu by Pearl Vodka, Rebel Yell Whiskey Bourbon and Exotico Tequila.

At 8 p.m. guests will step inside the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for a special performance of “AVENUE Q” the night before the musical opens for its six-week run.

At intermission guests will be treated to ice cream by Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery before the second act begins. Guests are encouraged to bring a few extra dollars for the show. During ‘The Money Song’ the cast breaks the fourth wall, stepping into the audience to pass around a hat for donations to support the mission of EFA.

Tickets for this event are $35, available online at stlefa.org/staginghope. This event is for ages 21 & over. Seats will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis. All seats ordered together will be seated together.

