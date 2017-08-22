With back to school on the horizon for many college students, what better way to kick-start your school year than making a difference that could impact the lives within your community and around the world. We at AT&T have teamed up with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization – to launch the first-ever “ Live Proud on Campus ” scholarship contest.

From August 21 to September 22, college students 18 and over are encouraged to submit a video pitch describing an LGBT-supportive project they’d like to see in place at their schools. After submitting their pitch, they are encouraged to share their participation via social media using #ATTLiveProud and #LiveProudScholar. Once the semi-finalists have been announced on September 27, voting will be open to the public giving them an opportunity to select their favorite.

On October 16 during LGBT Spirit Day, three grand prize winners will be announced each receiving the following:

· $10,000 college scholarship

· Trip to Washington D.C. to attend the HRC National Dinner in October

· $2,500 to help bring their project ideas to life

· Semester-long mentorship with HRC leadership who will help them plan their on-campus project during the spring 2018 semester

· “Tech suite” package that comes with a tablet, a smart phone, and device cases to help them during the school year V