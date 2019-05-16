LGBTQ leaders will gather in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, May 17-18 for the Southern Leadership Summit 2019 held by Equality Federation. This is a significant effort to have the largest LGBTQ advocacy organizations and leaders within the southern United States to come together and discuss the critical issues facing the south, as well as identify how to strengthen collaboration.

Equality Federation Director Rebecca Isaacs notes, “LGBTQ advocacy groups, especially in the South, are working to build a large, active base of civically engaged supporters. With our member groups such as Georgia Equality, Equality North Carolina and Equality Florida prioritizing organizing and base-building work that creates power for the community, we are seeing great progress on an intersectional LGBTQ policy agenda, inclusive of reproductive rights, anti-racism work, and immigration issues.”

Organizers and leaders will leave the summit with a high level view on the southern agenda and new skills and ideas for the important work of advancing equality for LGBTQ people in the South.

“The stakes have never been higher for the LGBTQ community as we head into 2020,” said Joe Saunders, Senior Political Director at Equality Florida. “Across the South, we’re seeing tremendous strides being made on a range of different issues that impact LGBTQ people, despite the current political climate. Now is the time to lean in as we continue to protect and build on the progress we’ve made. The Southern Leadership Conference provides activists and thought leaders in the movement a chance to discuss challenges that lie ahead and continue to find ways to move the equality needle forward.”

