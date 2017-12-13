Governor Eric Greitens has set the goal to “make Missouri the easiest state in the country to start a business,” and in order to turn this goal into a reality, the Department of Revenue (DOR) and the University of Missouri School of Law’s Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic (ELC) have joined forces with Brown Smith Wallace.

The partnered organizations will meet to brainstorm ideas for upcoming roadshows and impactful educational videos on topic relevant to current and future Missouri entrepreneurs and innovators. The organizations have reached into the local community and businesses to ask influential and valuable thought leaders to contribute.

David Dresner, a just-turned-thirty-year-old St. Louis serial entrepreneur, is the CEO and founder of three businesses (thus far.) He incubated his first company, Sleeve a Message, out of Washington University’s Olin Business School. Since then, he has created a sister company, Coast a Message, and ventured into the food and dining space with his upcoming restaurant and global pot sticker manufacturing facility, Crispy Edge. Naturally, Brown Smith Wallace has asked Dresner to assist in the DOR’s efforts to reach local entrepreneurs.

“Being an entrepreneur is all about seeking ways to improve, adapt and advance. I’m honored to be included in these efforts to reach budding entrepreneurs and kickstart an era of growth for Missouri business,” shares David Dresner. “A group of very intelligent and influential people will be putting their heads together to create an improved environment to start and grow a business.”

The roadshows will gather officials from the Missouri Department of Revenue, the University of Missouri, and certain attorneys and accountants with key start-up players to discuss important start-up related issues for the state of Missouri. This collaboration seeks to improve the outreach by state government and experts to Missouri’s entrepreneurs and business owners.

Many in the DOR’s leadership will be present during these efforts, including General Counsel Ryan Asbridge, Chief Operating Officer Ken Zellers, Director of Strategy and Communications Anne Marie Moy, Acting Director of Taxation Mark Godfrey, and Acting Deputy General Counsel Maria Sanders.

For more information on David Dresner and his entrepreneurial efforts, please contact Lindsay Keaton at LKeaton@esmstl.com or by calling 314-542-0400. V

Via Press Release