Author Mera Malik has released her first children’s book titled Om The Enchanted: Big World, Little Om, which talks about living in non-traditional households.

There remains a lack of positive representation for LGBTQ families and children. The team behind Om the Enchanted: Big World, Little Om wants to change that by showing children what it is like to live in an LGBTQ family or to be different than other children you go to school with.

“I was in a same sex relationship for nine beautiful years,” states Malik. “Our relationship ended not for any lack of love, but because she could no longer handle the discrimination she faced in her community or the disapproval of her family. Our child lost one of his moms and no doubt was confused by the whole situation. All he knew was the two of us and the love that was our family. I don’t want that to happen to any other family or child.”

Malik says that the world she wants to live in and raise children in doesn’t discriminate when it comes to love or family; a world where everyone’s story has power and importance, where hearts and character are more important than skin color and gender. She believes that begins through representation and community building. Om the Enchanted: Big World, Litte Om shows how wonderful –but sometimes challenging—the lives are for unique families. “It can be a child who has a disability, a refugee family,” she says, “I’m not excluding anyone. I want these kids to see themselves on media in a positive, uplifting way.”

Malik is dedicated to creating, publishing, distributing and selling high- quality content and products that transform the current, unrealistic and outdated stereotypes of families, sexuality, gender identity, education and race in order to ensure a brighter, more stable and safer future for all children and families. She is also working on The “Big World” app that will help children learn to recognize, label and regulate their emotions through game play.

For more information, visit bigworldlittleom.com.

Via Press Release