Last Call at Bistro303

Bryan Adams

Bryan is the Managing Partner at Bistro303 and creator of their Signature Martini list. Being there for seven years now, Bryan focuses on creating new and seasonal cocktails like the Pomegranate Martini. “The martini’s flavors are a nice balance of sweet and tart but it’s quite simple, and it’s one of the top sellers,” Bryan says.

He loves to pair these signature cocktails as well as boutique wines that he finds with some amazing dishes prepared by Bistro303’s chef Paul Mullins. Bryan gets to share all these amazing eats and libations with his guests, which might be his favorite part about working at Bistro303. When he’s not at work, he likes to go out, wine and dine, attending events and industry expos looking for new ideas. He looks forward to playing with the Bistro 303 kickball team (Where My Pitches At) this spring!

Pomegranate Martini

This cocktail is made with 2oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka, 1 oz Pama pomegranate liquor, and 1 oz. Southern Sun sweet and sour bar mix. Combine all ingredients in your favorite mixing tin, shake it like you mean it, and serve in a chilled martini glass. This martini is available anytime, but it is on special, along with Bistro303’s other Signature Martinis, on Wednesday nights (all night long) for only $5 (reg. $9).

Bistro 303

Established in 2003, Bistro303 attracts a diverse, friendly and fun clientele in Kansas City. While the atmosphere at Bistro303 is upscale, it is by no means snooty. It’s a welcoming space with something for everyone, ranging from business meetings to family get-togethers, cocktails after work to an eventful night out with friends. Whatever it may be, Bistro303 is an inviting restaurant and bar whose walls tend to “overflow with laughter.” V

Written by Kevin Schmidt