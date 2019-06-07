Kiehl’s Since 1851 continues its long-standing commitment to support HIV/AIDS research and LGBTQ Youth with World Pride 2019. With limited edition artwork designed by artist Daniel-Gray Barnett, Kiehl’s customers will be able to take home special Pride productsthroughout the month of June. This year is especially significant as it commemorates the 50thanniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, the spark that ignited the LGBTQ movement, whichoccurred just blocks away from the Kiehl’s Flagship store.

Giving has always been central to the Kiehl’s Mission, long before “corporate giving” became anindustry term. Beginning in the 1990s, Kiehl’s offered several formulas dedicated to raising funds for research and prevention of HIV/AIDS, among them “Hand Care for a Cure” to benefit amfAR forAIDS Research and “Magic’s Elixir” for the Magic Johnson’s AIDS Foundation. Since 2009, Kiehl’s has donated more than $4M to HIV/AIDS Research and LGTBQ youth organizations.

For June 2019, Kiehl’s is thrilled to launch their first-ever global Limited Edition Pride product line- up. The limited edition pieces include Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner and the popular Midnight Recovery Concentrate. Kiehl’s selected Tasmania-based artist and authorDaniel Gray-Barnett to design the artwork adorning their limited edition products. What makes this artist exceptionally special is that he and his husband were the first same-sex couple to lodge their Notice of Intent to Marry at the registry office in Australia when the marriage laws had changed just a couple of years ago in December of 2017.

