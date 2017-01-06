Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander today released a report on the work his office has done for Missourians over the past four years. The report features the accomplishments Kander announced on his first day, his hundredth day, and throughout the rest of his term, including numerous pieces of legislation championed by Kander that became law.

“I’m grateful to Missourians for granting me the opportunity to serve as Secretary of State,” Kander said. “I’m proud that we were able to make it easier to do business in Missouri, make it more efficient for eligible Missourians to register and vote, make Missouri a national leader in investor protection, and help make government more transparent and efficient for Missourians.”

While not an exhaustive list, since taking office on January 14, 2013, the Kander Administration has:

Instituted a ban on lobbyist gifts to SOS staff and a mandatory ethics training course to ensure staff understand Missouri’s ethics laws before starting work;

Ordered the payment of more than $83 million in restitution to aggrieved investors and worked with prosecutors to sentence criminals to over 165 years of prison and over 31 years of probation;

Helped Missouri move into the Top 10 in election administration rankings;

Vastly expanded online business filing options with a new website;

Enabled Missourians to fill out their voter registration forms online;

Created the Senior Savings Protection Act, legislation that is a national model in helping prevent scam artists from draining Missouri seniors’ accounts through financial exploitation;

Expanded the Safe at Home address confidentiality program to protect survivors of human trafficking;

Submitted the smallest operating budget for the SOS office in over a decade;

Expanded military voting opportunities through MoMilitaryVote.com ;

; Upgraded office policy to protect employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation; and

Established the Startups for Soldiers Program, legislation that promotes entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans by waiving fees for veterans who wish to create businesses in Missouri.

The full report is available here. Visit www.sos.mo.gov to learn more about the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. V

Via Press Release