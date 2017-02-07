PROMO’s annual Equality Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City is on Tuesday, February 14th. Please join us this year, as we want you to stand alongside your fellow activists to tell the Missouri Legislature, “Show Me Love!”

Together let’s say on Valentine’s Day, #ShowMeLove!

The registration fee for Equality Day is $5 per person.* If you would like to carpool as a driver or passenger, please indicate below, and we will follow-up with further information. Plan to arrive at the Capitol between 9 and 10am for registration, and we will wrap up at approximately 3pm. Snacks will be provided.

Sign up today to make history in the Show-Me State. See you in Jefferson City. V

Via PROMO