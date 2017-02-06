Acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, Oscar, Golden Globe and 10x Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Legend has announced dates for his highly anticipated North American tour, Darkness and Light Tour, which opens Friday, May 12th in Miami, FL. Hitting a number of major cities throughout the US including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on June 15 at 7:30 p.m., the multi-city trek will also feature Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant as the opening act.

The tour announces on the heels of Legend’s fifth studio album Darkness and Light, which has received a plethora of critical praise since its December 2nd release on Columbia Records. USA Today hailed the album as John’s “most personal record” with tracks like “Right By You” which they described as “a heart –tugging rumination on his 7-month old daughter, Luna.” Time Magazine called the body of work “unflappably classy” while the New York Times said Legend “treats love as something far more complex than a panacea and a fount of perpetual reassurance, with music to match.” Continuing, the New York Times pointed to the album’s most recent anthemic hit single, “Love Me Now”, which they praised as “a seize the moment song”, that “revolves around an insistent, lo-fi piano figure, and its chorus first arrives with Mr. Legend nearly alone, singing over simple, fading chords”.

Legend also continues his successful foray into the world of film as one of the principles for production company Get Lifted Film Co., which has an executive producing credit on the 14-time Oscar-nominated film La La Land in which John also appears, playing a jazz band leader named Keith alongside stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Legend also contributed to the film’s soundtrack with the original song “Start a Fire.” To date, La La Land has taken home an impressive six Golden Globe Awards, two SAG Awards and a PGA Award.

Tickets for John Legend’s Darkness and Light Tour go on-sale to the public beginning Friday, February 10th at 10AM local time. For additional purchase information please visithttps://www.johnlegend.com/. As the official credit card for the Darkness and Light Tour, Citi® / AAdvantage® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 7th at 10AM local time through Friday, February 10th at 10AM local time. For complete details, please visit www.citiprivatepass.com. As a special bundle promotion, every pair of tickets fans purchase online will include the option to get a copy of the Darkness and Light album. More details are available through the John Legend website.

John has also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer special enhanced experiences on tour this summer. Packages include premium reserved seating and amenities ranging from a Meet & Greet with John to an invitation to the LVE Wine Cellar complete with a wine tasting of John Legend’s exclusive LVE Collection. For full package details, visit http://www.cidentertainment.com/events/john-legend-tour-2017/. V

Via Press Release

ABOUT JOHN LEGEND

Ohio-born John Legend is a critically acclaimed, multi-award winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter. His work has garnered him ten Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, the BET Award for Best New Artist and the special Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among others. Legend’s debut album, Get Lifted, was released in December of 2004 through Columbia Records. The critically acclaimed album spawned the artist’s first hit single, “Ordinary People,” and scored Legend multiple Grammy Awards in 2006, including Best R&B Album, Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The follow up was 2006’s platinum-selling Once Again, which brought Legend another Grammy, Best Male R&B Performance, for his single “Heaven,” and included collaborations with Kanye West, will.i.am and Raphael Saadiq. Legend’s next release was 2008’s Evolver, led by the hit single “Green Light” featuring Andre 3000. His 2010 collaboration with the Roots, Wake Up, won the Grammy for Best R&B Album a year later. Legend’s highly acclaimed fourth studio album Love In the Future,features “All of Me,” Legend’s highest selling and charting song to date, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #1 on both Mainstream Top 40 and Rhythmic charts. Legend won his first Academy Award, first Golden Globe Award, a Grammy award, and a Critic’s Choice Award for his song “Glory,” that he wrote and performed with Common, for the film SELMA.

Throughout his career, Legend has worked to make a difference in the lives of others. In 2007, he launched the Show Me Campaign (ShowMeCampaign.org), an initiative that focuses on education as a key to break the cycle of poverty. The 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year award, the 2009 CARE Humanitarian Award for Global Change, the 2009 Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award from Africare and the 2011 Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year Award recognize Legend’s efforts and leadership in this arena. John sits on the boards of The Education Equality Project, Teach for America, Stand for Children and the Harlem Village Academies and co-chairs the Harlem Village Academies’ National Leadership Board. Additionally, Legend supports LRNG, a movement dedicated to inspiring innovation in the learning process to one that better reflects the world we live in today. In 2015 Legend initiated the #FreeAmerica campaign, designed to change the national conversation of our country’s misguided policies and to make a change in America’s criminal justice system.

Legend also serves as one of the principles for Get Lifted Film Co., a film and television production company based in Los Angeles. Get Lifted Film Co. has sold several projects in television to networks including Showtime, NBC, HBO, USA, MTV, OWN and FOX. In addition to these sales, Get Lifted Film Co. was previously in a television deal with Comcast/Universal and is currently in an overdeal with Legendary Television. Get Lifted Film Co. serves as Executive Producers on the HBO documentary “Southern Rites,” Pop Network docu-series “Sing it On”, and WGN America’s series “Underground.” Additionally, Get Lifted Film Co. has worked on several films such as “Southside With You” and “La La Land.” Along with his executive producing credit on “La La Land,” Legend appears in the film and contributed to its soundtrack with the original song “Start a Fire.”