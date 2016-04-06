Casting has been announced for the St. Louis engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, playing at the Fox Theatre May 18-22. The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Matthew Dailey (Tommy DeVito), Aaron De Jesus (Frankie Valli), Keith Hines (Nick Massi) and Drew Seeley (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons, with Barry Anderson and Thomas Fiscella.

Tickets for Jersey Boys at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Jersey Boys is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of Jersey Boys at the Fabulous Fox run May 18 – 22. Show times are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., and Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. There will also be an afternoon performance on Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. and an evening performance at 6:30 p.m.

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes Tommaso Antico, Jaycie Dotin, De’Lon Grant, Wes Hart, Bryan Hindle, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Austin Owen, Kristen Paulicelli, Leslie Rochette, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dru Serkes, Jonny Wexler and Keith White.

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). JERSEY BOYSworldwide has been seen by over 22 million people (as of January, 2015).

Catch a sneak peek of Jersey Boys! Log on to www.JerseyBoysTour.com/watch.

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music byBob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is the true story of how a group of blue-collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks became one of the biggest American pop music sensations of all time. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were thirty. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

JERSEY BOYS opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway to critical acclaim on November 6, 2005. The JERSEY BOYS First National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006, played a record-breaking run in Los Angeles and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS is currently playing in New York; Las Vegas; London; and in cities across North America and the U.K . on National Tours.

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony®Award for his Lighting Design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design),Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link and Rick Steiner.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records. V

