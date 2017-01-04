Book series maintains Amazon.com’s highest ratings; BOYSTOWN TV series in the works

“I’m honored and grateful,” author Jake Biondi said about his BOYSTOWN book series being included in the BookLikes.com “Best of 2016” book list. With an average customer rating of five stars, the BOYSTOWN series continues to receive the highest possible rating on Amazon.com as well.

“I must say that this series just gets better and better,” wrote Marco Manganiello, founder ofBookLikes.com. “I have been glued to my Kindle all week. Jake Biondi can’t write the next book fast enough.”

The BOYSTOWN series currently contains six books, the most recent of which was released on December 12, 2016. “It’s finally here and I couldn’t be more excited,” Biondi said of BOYSTOWN Season Six. “The fans’ wait is over and they can now discover what happened to their favorite BOYSTOWN characters whose lives were hanging in the balance at the end of the fifth book.”

“Being included in Marco Manganiello’s list of the best books of 2016 is a phenomenal honor and a great way to end a year that has been very good for BOYSTOWN.” Not only did 2016 see the release of two new books in the BOYSTOWN series, but it also continued the series’ trend of five-star reviews on Amazon.com

“Jake Biondi is one of the most masterful writers of fiction of our time,” said Roger Ward in his review of the BOYSTOWN series. “ T he saga is told masterfully through several subplots which include unforeseen twists and turns that will leave the reader stunned and speechless.”

The BOYSTOWN book covers feature a group of models known as the “BOYSTOWN boys.” Created by designer/photographer James Franklin, each book cover showcases several of the famous models. Sean Zevran appears on the cover of BOYSTOWN Season Six. “The BOYSTOWN series adds life to a genre of literature that has been waning over the last few years,” said Zevran. “I see the potential for much more to come and I’m honored to be one of the faces of the series. Jake Biondi, myself, and the rest of the BOYSTOWN team have developed a phenomenal partnership and are planning to go very far with it!”

The introduction of the BOYSTOWN series’ first transgender character also occurred in 2016. Musician and YouTube sensation Skylar Kergil, who appears in the sixth book, said, “ Jake Biondi’s inclusion of a trans masculine character, Ethan, puts this book on a ground-breaking level. The inclusion of alternative gender identities and diverse bodies allows us, the readers, to also explore our own thoughts about these sweeping, universal issues we all experience: love, identity, and passion.”

Biondi added, “I regularly receive notes from fans who connect with the characters and want to know what the future holds for them. The broad appeal of the BOYSTOWN series is incredible. BOYSTOWN has a really diverse audience and an equally diverse cast of characters.”

“Jake Biondi has a way of writing a story that sucks you in from the first word on the page to the last word on the last one. I would put his writing abilities against any screenwriter of any soap opera that’s on TV today and still call him the best. His characters are extremely engaging, his story lines are superb, and the cliffhangers will leave you breathless and waiting in eager anticipation to see what happens next. This series is not just a good read, it’s an amazing read and one that I would highly recommend,” wrote Love Bytes Reviews.

Engraved: All Things Writing wrote, “Make no mistake: Jake Biondi’s BOYSTOWN series is one of the most addictive reads you’ll ever pick up.”

BOYSTOWN Season Six is already living up to the five-star reputation of its five predecessors in the book series. Reviewer Roger Ward stated, “ This latest book definitely takes the BOYSTOWN series to another level.” He added, “ Romances and relationships, some highly scandalous, are developed, rekindled, or reevaluated. Secrets are unearthed, past bad deeds are revealed, and the bitter Mancini-Ciancio feud continues with all its fury, notwithstanding the efforts of some family members to put it to rest. ”

Editor and reviewer Dustin Shrader wrote, “ Jake Biondi once again delivers an unquenchable thirst for more with the latest installment of the BOYSTOWN series. Season Six opens with the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion, leading its characters and the reader on an emotional quest for answers, continuously throwing curveball after curveball with every page turn, all leading to what might possibly be his most thrilling climactic cliffhanger yet.”



“BOYSTOWN is a must-read series filled with twists and turns that everyone will love,” said BOYSTOWN model Cory Zwierzynski, who is featured on several of the BOYSTOWN book covers. “I was so grateful when Jake Biondi asked me to join the BOYSTOWN team. As one of the original team members, I have watched the BOYSTOWN audience grow with the release of each installment of the series.” About Biondi, Zwierzynski said, “Working with Jake has been awesome. Over the past three years, we have gotten to know each other well and have become good friends. He knows how to tell a great story and keep the audience engaged from the very first page of each book. I am grateful to be one of the faces of BOYSTOWN.”

The BOYSTOWN series has a fascinating history. It began as an online story released in installments, each ending with a cliffhanger that left readers wondering what would happen to their favorite characters. Enthusiastic BOYSTOWN fans from all over the world petitioned Biondi to release the installments more quickly; they simply couldn’t wait to find out what happened next. Overwhelmed by and grateful for the fans’ responses to the series, Biondi began to write more quickly and also began to publish the series in book format.

is available at bookstores across the country as well at online at bn.com, and iTunes. The series is available in paperback, audio book, and all e-book formats. Readers may order autographed paperback copies of the books directly from BoystownTheSeries.com. The BOYSTOWN seriesis available at bookstores across the country as well at online at Amazon.com , and iTunes. The series is available in paperback, audio book, and all e-book formats. Readers may order autographed paperback copies of the books directly from

Biondi is working with television producers Weston Mueller and Gabe Fiscale who are bringing his BOYSTOWN series to television. “Weston and Gabe have been great to work with. They spent much of 2016 laying the groundwork for bringing BOYSTOWN to television and I feel like 2017 is going to be a very good year for the series, both in print and on TV,” Biondi said.

Zwierzynski said, “BOYSTOWN will make a fantastic TV series because it presents a diverse group of characters that appeal to a wide reading and viewing audience.” Divine Magazine wrote, “Biondi’s BOYSTOWN was birthed ready for prime time television.” V

Via Press Release