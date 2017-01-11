Amazon.com as well. The diverse cast of characters in Jake Biondi’s BOYSTOWN series just got even more diverse with the introduction of its first transgender character. In addition, the BOYSTOWN series was included in the BookLikes.com “Best of 2016” book list. With an average customer rating of five stars, the BOYSTOWN series continues to receive the highest possible rating onas well.

Recently released on December 16, BOYSTOWN Season Six features a new character named Ethan Anderson, whom readers discover is the series’ first transgender role.

“It was very important to me that BOYSTOWN include a transgender character,” Biondi explained. “It was equally important that I introduce him in a realistic and respectful way.”

While writing the sixth novel in his BOYSTOWN series, Biondi collaborated with a number of transgender men so that he could better understand their experiences, their concerns, and their hopes for the character of Ethan. “Of course, each person’s experiences are unique,” Biondi said. “I hoped to create a character who was realistic and interesting, who had a history informed by some of the common experiences that the men I spoke with shared.” Biondi added, “In the process, I developed great friendships with these incredible guys whom I admire and respect a great deal.”

Musician and YouTube sensation Skylar Kergil is one of the transgender men with whom Biondi collaborated while writing Season Six. “Jake Biondi’s inclusion of a trans masculine character, Ethan, puts this next story on a ground-breaking level. It is within this new book that the complex relationships around sexual orientation, gender, and identity are explored fully in a culture that places a heavy emphasis on aesthetics. The inclusion of alternative gender identities and diverse bodies allows us, the readers, to also explore our own thoughts about these sweeping, universal issues we all experience: love, identity, and passion.” Kergil himself makes an appearance in the new book.

Biondi shared drafts of the novel with his friends as he wrote the book to solicit their feedback through every step of the writing process. “The collaborative aspect of writing this sixth book was exciting for me. It was great to have audience feedback and reactions while putting the text together,” Biondi said.

Activist, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker Aydian Dowling is also a fan of the BOYSTOWN series and consulted with Biondi on BOYSTOWN Season Six. “ It is so important to have transgender storylines throughout literature. Transgender men identify under many letters of the LGBTQA+ acronym and bringing highlights to these kinds of stories can only make way for more and more!”

Performer Dicky Johnson added, “As a trans guy and huge fan of the BOYSTOWN series, I was thrilled to see a trans man in the new book. It makes the series even hotter and depicts real events that take place for many trans men. It’s important that people see and know we exist.”

“As a trans man, it’s exciting to see my fellow FTM represented right alongside cis males; we’re still sexy guys, just with slightly different packaging! I’m glad to see trans guys given more recognition in popular LGBT culture such as the BOYSTOWN series,” said personal trainer Ezra Power.

Drew Jacobs added, “I am beyond excited that BOYSTOWN is introducing its very first FTM character. I’m FTM myself, so it will make the series even more of a thrill to read!”

“I must say that this series just gets better and better,” wrote Marco Manganiello, reviewer on BookLikes.com, which recently included BOYSTOWN in its “Best of 2016” book list. “I have been glued to my Kindle all week. Jake Biondi can’t write the next book fast enough.”

“Being included in Marco Manganiello’s list of the best books of 2016 is a phenomenal honor and a great way to end a year that has been very good for BOYSTOWN.” Not only did 2016 see the release of two new books in the BOYSTOWN series, but it also continued the series’ trend of five-star reviews on Amazon.com.

“Jake Biondi is one of the most masterful writers of fiction of our time,” said Roger Ward in his review of the BOYSTOWN series. “ T he saga is told masterfully through several subplots which include unforeseen twists and turns that will leave the reader stunned and speechless.”

The BOYSTOWN book covers feature a group of models known as the “BOYSTOWN boys.” Created by designer/photographer James Franklin, each book cover showcases several of the famous models. Sean Zevran appears on the cover of BOYSTOWN Season Six. “The BOYSTOWN series adds life to a genre of literature that has been waning over the last few years,” said Zevran. “I see the potential for much more to come and I’m honored to be one of the faces of the series. Jake Biondi, myself, and the rest of the BOYSTOWN team have developed a phenomenal partnership and are planning to go very far with it!”

Biondi added, “I regularly receive notes from fans who connect with the characters and want to know what the future holds for them. The broad appeal of the BOYSTOWN series is incredible. BOYSTOWN has a really diverse audience and an equally diverse cast of characters.”

“Jake Biondi has a way of writing a story that sucks you in from the first word on the page to the last word on the last one. I would put his writing abilities against any screenwriter of any soap opera that’s on TV today and still call him the best. His characters are extremely engaging, his story lines are superb, and the cliffhangers will leave you breathless and waiting in eager anticipation to see what happens next. This series is not just a good read, it’s an amazing read and one that I would highly recommend,” wrote Love Bytes Reviews.

Engraved: All Things Writing wrote, “Make no mistake: Jake Biondi’s BOYSTOWN series is one of the most addictive reads you’ll ever pick up.”

BOYSTOWN Season Six is already living up to the five-star reputation of its five predecessors in the book series. Reviewer Roger Ward stated, “ This latest book definitely takes the BOYSTOWN series to another level.” He added, “ Romances and relationships, some highly scandalous, are developed, rekindled, or reevaluated. Secrets are unearthed, past bad deeds are revealed, and the bitter Mancini-Ciancio feud continues with all its fury, notwithstanding the efforts of some family members to put it to rest. ”

Editor and reviewer Dustin Shrader wrote, “ Jake Biondi once again delivers an unquenchable thirst for more with the latest installment of the BOYSTOWN series. Season Six opens with the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion, leading its characters and the reader on an emotional quest for answers, continuously throwing curveball after curveball with every page turn, all leading to what might possibly be his most thrilling climactic cliffhanger yet.”



“BOYSTOWN is a must-read series filled with twists and turns that everyone will love,” said BOYSTOWN model Cory Zwierzynski, who is featured on several of the BOYSTOWN book covers. “I was so grateful when Jake Biondi asked me to join the BOYSTOWN team. As one of the original team members, I have watched the BOYSTOWN audience grow with the release of each installment of the series.” About Biondi, Zwierzynski said, “Working with Jake has been awesome. Over the past three years, we have gotten to know each other well and have become good friends. He knows how to tell a great story and keep the audience engaged from the very first page of each book. I am grateful to be one of the faces of BOYSTOWN.”

The BOYSTOWN series has a fascinating history. It began as an online story released in installments, each ending with a cliffhanger that left readers wondering what would happen to their favorite characters. Enthusiastic BOYSTOWN fans from all over the world petitioned Biondi to release the installments more quickly; they simply couldn’t wait to find out what happened next. Overwhelmed by and grateful for the fans’ responses to the series, Biondi began to write more quickly and also began to publish the series in book format.

The BOYSTOWN series is available at bookstores across the country as well at online at Amazon.com, bn.com, and iTunes. The series is available in paperback, audio book, and all e-book formats. Readers may order autographed paperback copies of the books directly from BoystownTheSeries.com.

Biondi is working with television producers Weston Mueller and Gabe Fiscale who are bringing his BOYSTOWN series to television. “Weston and Gabe have been great to work with. They spent much of 2016 laying the groundwork for bringing BOYSTOWN to television and I feel like 2017 is going to be a very good year for the series, both in print and on TV,” Biondi said.

Zwierzynski said, "BOYSTOWN will make a fantastic TV series because it presents a diverse group of characters that appeal to a wide reading and viewing audience." Divine Magazine wrote, "Biondi's BOYSTOWN was birthed ready for prime time television."

