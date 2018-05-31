Jack’d Says FCKH8 This Pride

This summer, Jack’d is once again powering the FCKH8 Pride Tour aimed at combating racism, sexism and homophobia. This year the tour is more than doubling its efforts, traveling to over 50 cities in the USA, Canada and Europe with a message of inclusiveness, community, and equality. “At each stop, we are urging men to come out, be proud, and own their individuality,” says Alon Rivel, Director of Global Sales and Marketing at Jack’d. “Everyone should be proud of who they are and where they come from. This Pride, we are celebrating the enormous cultural and sociological transformations that are happening today: the amplification of queer voices and people of color, the recognition of non-binary genders and nontraditional beauty standards, and the increasing visibility of trans people.” The FCKH8 Pride 2018 Tour launches June 1 in Kansas City. It will hit prides in multiple cities around the world including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and London. The final stop will be Palm Springs Pride on November 3, 2018.

“This is undoubtably the most divisive time in history,” continues Rivel from the Jack’d office. “Many people who are deemed ‘different’ and not part of the status quo are encountering hatred, negativity, and hostility. Its important that we, as a community of ‘out’-siders, fight for inclusion and basic liberties and freedoms for all.”

Sadly, the battle against bigotry needs to start from within as more and more gay minorities are reporting sexual racism in the LGBTQ community itself. “At Jack’d, we’re using technology to bring the community closer,” Rivel explains. “By embracing all men of every color, background, religion, and creed, we have become one of the most diverse gay apps in the App store.”

To help eliminate racism, sexism and homophobia on its platform, Jack’d has a 24-hour service line that monitors all types of oppression and quickly removes and penalizes any account that it deems as spreading hatred, negativity, and/or hostility.

“We’re looking forward to speaking directly with men at each Pride stop to learn how we can serve the community even better,” says Rivel.

The FCKH8 Pride Tour is a partnership with FCKH8.com, an organization that has given over $280,000 to the equality cause through directly funded projects and donations to LGBTQ charities.

FCKH8.com started in 2010 as a passionate social change mission that armed thousands of people with pro-LGBTQ shirts. Each tee, emblazoned with bold messages like “Some Chicks Marry Chicks,” “Get Over It,” “Straight Against Hate,” and ”Legalize Love” acted as mini-billboards for change. Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Zac Efron – who’s raved about his own “Some Dudes Marry Dudes, Get Over It” shirt in the press — are fans.

At each FCKH8 Pride 2018 Tour stop, Jack’d is setting up a FCKH8 station and will give away free one month VIP passes on Jack’d.

“History has taught us that when we band together as a community, we can make change,” says Rivel. “So our message to all men this pride is love yourselves and one another for who we are and FCKH8.”

For more information on Jack’d Presents FCKH8 Pride 2018 Tour, visit https://www.fckh8.com/pages/pride-2018.