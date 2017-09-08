In the fourth generation of Jack’d, the popular hook-up app for gay urban millennials, the ability to take screenshots of anything on the app has been disabled. This latest innovation — a step up in security from the Snapchat app that merely alerts members when a screenshot of their story has been taken — is the latest safety precaution Jack’d is taking in its ongoing efforts to increase user safety and privacy. It follows last month’s announcement of a new blurring feature that adds a rounding error to all member coordinates so instead of pinpointing a guy’s exact location, other users are only given a general idea of a guy’s whereabouts. Jack’d 4.0 is live on Android now and will be live on iOS by the end of September 2017.

“Safety has become a huge priority at Jack’d,” explains Alon Rivel, the app’s Director of Global Marketing. “Earlier this summer, we polled members on what they wanted most out of the next version and an increase in privacy was at the top of the list. The rise in bullying and hate crimes against the LGBTQ community since the US presidential election has made security a real concern to members throughout the world.”

Jack’d members also asked for an overall better user experience. A large percentage polled reported frustration with slow functionality and crashes. Jack’d had planned to update the code in 4.0, but user concern over reliability made them realize more needed to be done. Jack’d had their tech team re-write the application from scratch. They also added brand new servers to accommodate the growing population of gay men on the app worldwide.

Registration is now faster, too. Where the old version required new members to enter all personal information before being able to log in, Jack’d 4.0 allows men to skip parts of the registration process or for even quicker access, they can now log in through their Facebook account.

The app has also been given a face lift with a brand new design and layout. The grid of nearby guys now loads 200 guys no matter how remote the area. It’s an important feature for men in rural areas where the closest guy may be up to 200 miles away. For members that go Pro with a paid subscription on Jack’d, 500 guys will load on the grid.

Other exciting additions are the ability to send and receive GIFs on the app and a comical new fruit captcha that ensures users are not robots.