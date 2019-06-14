International performer and composer Ivy Queen, who just dropped her new single “787”,will be headlining the inaugural Wynwood Pride Festival Saturday June 22nd, 2019. The undisputed “Queen of Reggaeton”, a trailblazer for women in a genre often dominated by men and a huge advocate for the LGBTQ community, will receive the recognition for her support of the community that has embraced her for the last two decades.

Ivy Queen will join in supporting the rising LGBTQIA music, art, and performance scene, encompassing Electro pop, Salsa, Reggaeton, House Music, Disco, Drag, Vogueing, Rock, New School, Old School, Tea Dances, and more. The Wynwood Pride Festival, a free event, will take place June 21-23rdat the Wynwood market Placefeaturing one of the most diverse line-ups to hit any South Florida music festival ever. Queen will be joined by International headliners Pablo Vittar, Albita, Poppy, AJA, and Carmen Carrera, alongside national artists, as well as, local artists and promoters serving the South Florida LGBTQ community year-round.

Queen, a Puerto Rican performer and composer has been one of the strongest and most important figures in the Latin urban genre for over 20 years. Her ascension to stardom began when she was 18 years old, as she was forced to carve a space for her strident voice to be heard. Her lyrics condemn violence against women, demand respect, and empower anyone who’s ever felt oppressed. Songs like “Quiero Bailar,” “Que Lloren,” and “Cuéntale” have become anthems for an entire generation of young women who found an idol in the fearless artist.

To date, Ivy has been honored with several recognitions including multiple Latin Billboard Awards, a Premio Lo Nuestro for Urban Album of the Year, a special honor at Premios Juventud (Diva Award), 3 Latin GRAMMY® nominations and multiple BMI Awards for her iconic hits. She will be inducted this October at the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame “La Musa Awards” for her contribution to the music industry.

When asked about her participation at the inaugural Wynwood Pride Festival she said: “I am so excited to be part of this effort. Please, we must be versatile, open-minded [to be] a canvas that accepts any color that represents originality. My deep gratitude to the LQBTQIA+ community for the pure and unwavering love they give me. My Children, lets serve!” For more information on Ivy Queen visit: www.instagram.com/ivyqueendivahttps://twitter.com/ivyqueendivawww.facebook.com/ivyqueenmusic.

Via Press Release