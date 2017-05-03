The Muny proudly announces that Ivan Hernandez will play the role of Zach, rounding out the principal cast for A Chorus Line, the sixth production of its 99th season. Design teams were also announced for this production, which plays July 29 – August 4. A Chorus Line is proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors.

“This is a dream cast for this landmark musical,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “With Denis Jones at the helm, this cast promises to give the show incredible vitality, style and heart.”

Ivan Hernandez (Zach) joins the previously announced Bianca Marroquín (Cassie), Megan Sikora (Sheila), Caley Crawford (Bebe), Rick Faugno (Al), Hannah Florence (Diana), Jolina Javier (Connie), Madison Johnson (Kristine), Sean Harrison Jones (Mike), Evan Kinnane (Bobby), Sarah Meahl (Val), Matt Meigs (Larry), Ian Paget (Paul), Justin Prescott (Don), Drew Redington (Mark), Kiira Schmidt (Judy), Bronwyn Tarboton (Maggie), Sharrod Williams (Richie) and Victor Wisehart (Greg). The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

A spectacular design team leads this production with scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, with production stage manager Laurie Goldfeder.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Denis Jones, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

IVAN HERNANDEZ (Zach) made his Broadway debut as Billy Fynn in Chicago. He also played The Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Shakespeare in the Park’s production of Into the Woods. Other shows include:The Mambo Kings, Zhivago (directed by Des McAnuff), Romantic Poetry (written and directed by John Patrick Shanley), the critically acclaimed off-Broadway musical, Yank!, Paul Simon’s The Capeman and Pirate, also by John Patrick Shanley. Ivan recurred as Javier Mendoza on the popular series Devious Maids. Other TV: Scandal, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Following, The Good Wife, Criminal Minds, Law & Order: SVU and Gossip Girl. Ivan recently wrapped the CBS drama pilot, The Get.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Considered a landmark celebration of the American Musical, A Chorus Line follows the lives of 17 Broadway dancers vying for a spot “on the line.” Zach, a driven director/choreographer at the helm of a suspenseful audition, will stop at nothing to assemble an unforgettable chorus, no matter the price. With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line defines glittering promise, unwavering determination and stakes as high as the kickline itself. This is one Muny “singular sensation” you won’t want to miss!

Season tickets are now available. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8. The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5-11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29-August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).