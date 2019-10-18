The Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI’s ECHO Center has extended its LGBTQ+ program for a second year due to overwhelming demand from primary care providers throughout Indiana. Although based in Indianapolis, LGBTQ+ healthcare providers around the country are encouraged to participate.

The program, which launched on September 12, 2018 is only the second program of its kind in the country and has successfully helped educate healthcare providers on a variety of topics including: The Importance of Language, Development of Gender Identity, HIV Prevention and PrEP, Substance Use and Misuse, Suicide Prevention, Primary Care of LGBTQ+ Individuals and Nutrition and Eating Disorders among others.

“We have received so much positive feedback from our LGBTQ+ ECHO participants about how LGBTQ+ ECHO positively impacts their workplace,” mentions Anyé Carson, program coordinator at the ECHO Center.

LGBTQ+ ECHO is a mentorship program which uses case-based learning to enhance knowledge, impact practice, reduce treatment disparities and improve healthcare outcomes throughout the state.

“Project ECHO is a way for us to teach providers about caring for those in the LGBTQ community,” mentions Dr. Janine Fogel, medical director of the Eskenazi Health Transgender Health & Wellness Program. “Education of healthcare providers is generally quite limited in this area. We are able to share our expertise gained from 4 years of serving the transgender patient population.”

Via Press Release