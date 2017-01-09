Secretary of State Jason Kander today announced two initiative petitions relating to legalizing marijuana met state standards for circulation.

The official ballot title for initiative petition 2018-090 reads:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

legalize marijuana for personal, medical, and commercial purposes for persons 21 years or older;

allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes for persons under 21 years old with a physician’s written recommendation and parental or legal guardian supervision;

release all persons who have nonviolent, marijuana-related offenses from incarceration and expunge the records of their offenses;

impose a 5 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana; and

prohibit state or federal funds, law enforcement, and state, county, and city employees from being used to enforce federal or state marijuana laws?

This proposal is estimated to increase annual state tax revenues by $17 million when fully implemented with additional estimated annual state savings of $11 million. State implementation costs are estimated at $150,000 with annual operating costs estimated at $700,000. Local law enforcement costs could increase.

The petitions, which would amend Article IV of the Constitution of Missouri, were submitted by Timothy Gilio, 1332 NE Oak Wood Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.

Before any constitutional changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2018 election, signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to eight (8) percent of the total votes cast in the 2016 governor’s election from six of the state’s eight congressional districts.

Signatures on behalf of all initiative petitions for the 2018 ballot are due to the secretary of state’s office by no later than 5 p.m.on May 6, 2018.

Before circulating petitions, state law requires that groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the secretary of state and attorney general. The secretary of state then prepares a summary statement of no more than 100 words, and the state auditor prepares a fiscal impact statement, both of which are subject to the approval of the attorney general. When both statements are approved, they become the official ballot title.

Via Press Release