Central West End co-working space TechArista will host a celebration to mark the launch of influencer marketing startup HEX and independent contemporary women’s boutique Living Collective’s move to their new home. The festivities dubbed ‘Love Spells + Locals: A Mushy-Gushy Launch Story’ will include drinks and food from St. Louis favorites, music, and a local holiday pop-up with interactive activities, which will take place on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at TechArtista, free and open to all.

Love Spells + Locals will celebrate the new ventures of the two St. Louis-based companies while featuring other local favorites, like Taco Circus, Intoxicology, May’s Place, Bit-O-Local, Parsimonia Vintage, Wood & Wool, Mesa Home, Snapdragon Studios, and more. The launch event is curated and put on by HEX for community members, brands and influencers to find out more about the new innovate agency and what’s happening at the co-working space.

“There’s a shift from more traditional forms of marketing practices to influencer marketing, which is a new way to get in front of customers who are already interested and paying attention,” remarked Laura Heying, HEX Founder.

Heying, formerly of ALIVE Influencer Network, brings her expertise in influencer marketing and combines it with a penchant for brand communications and a network of creatives to form an influencer and creative collaboration agency. As brands look for more non-traditional ways to get in front of their customers, HEX provides brands with targeted exposure through thought leaders in niche markets.

TechArtista will also host Living Collective for a new retail-in-residency program, in which Living Collective will work with emerging artists and curators to to develop supporting content. The storefront will live in front of a 24 x 10 ft. mural titled ‘Supper Club’ by Edo Rosenblith and serve as a host of events, pop-ups, openings and trunk shows, which will integrate the retail in unique and everyday ways, truly making it a collective living experience.

Eric Hamblett, TechArtista Partner, stated, “The retail and boutique showroom will double as a gallery and workspace, which is exciting for us to explore. By highlighting designers and technical artists in one area, we hope to cross mediums and introduce a new concept for everyone to enjoy.”

TechArtista, Living Collective and HEX are invested in the local community with plans to build and promote tech, startups, entrepreneurs and artists within St. Louis. V

