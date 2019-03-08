The Indy Rainbow Chamber of Commerce has hired Joey Amato as their new Executive Director. Amato recently relocated to Indianapolis from Nashville, Tennessee, but has previously published an upscale LGBT lifestyle magazine in Indianapolis called UNITE and worked closely with the Chamber through that venture. Amato will be taking over day-to-day operations of the Chamber including membership outreach, corporate partnerships and public relations.

The Indy Rainbow Chamber was formed in 2002 and is a bi-partisan group for LGBTQ business owners, employees and allies.

“I am so honored to be the new Executive Director of the Indy Rainbow Chamber of Commerce,” states Amato. “For the past decade, I have devoted my career to the LGBTQ community through a variety of ventures ranging from magazines to my current role as owner of Agency33 Public Relations, where I specialize in LGBTQ outreach. I look forward to helping the Indy Rainbow Chamber achieve the next level of success.”

Previously, Amato has worked with entertainment icons including Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, and KC & the Sunshine Band in addition to organizing LGBT media trips for Visit Oklahoma City and Experience Grand Rapids.

“On behalf of the Indy Rainbow Chamber, I am excited to welcome Joey Amato to the team,” stated Ashley Kistler, president of the Indy Rainbow Chamber. “We look forward to partnering with him to bring value to our members through the Chamber. We hope everyone takes the time to meet with Joey so he can better understand your unique needs.”

The Indy Rainbow Chamber is a diverse business networking organization dedicated to the LGBTQ community and its allies working to encourage a business environment that is inclusive and promotes Indianapolis and Central Indiana as a welcoming place to live, visit and do business.

Amato will continue publishing Pride Journeys, a syndicated monthly LGBTQ travel column as well as operate Agency33 Public Relations. He is also Managing Editor of Focus Middle Tennessee, an LGBTQ publication serving the greater Nashville community. Furthermore, he serves as communications specialist for the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health ECHO Center at IUPUI, which operates programs in HIV, Hepatitis C and LGBTQ+ education.

For more information, please visit indyrainbowchamber.org.

