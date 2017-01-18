After releasing her fifth solo studio album idina. last fall,Tony Award-winning superstar IDINA MENZEL announced today that she will head out on a 50+ city global spring & summer tour that will include a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m.

The tour will begin in Japan on March 29, 2017 and visit Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo before Idina begins the North American leg of the tour on April 7, 2017 with a hometown Long Island show in New York at the Nassau Coliseum. She will travel through major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Nashville and Las Vegas before the tour concludes on September 3, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ. European tour dates will be announced shortly.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, January 18 at 10 am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local time. An artist presale will also begin at 10 am local time on January 18. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time. Please visit www.idinamenzel.com/tour for all details.

Called “the Streisand of her generation” by The Denver Post, Idina has captivated audiences at sold-out concerts around the world with her irresistible charm, wit and unparalleled vocal prowess. Throughout the tour, Idina will lead audiences through a special journey of songs from idina., as well as other classic pop, musical theater favorites and her own personal catalogue.

Idina will play the role of CC in the contemporary remake of the classic film Beaches, which premieres Saturday, January 21 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Her voice is also featured on the Beaches EP, which includes classic songs from the 1988 original film, along with new tracks recorded specifically for the remake. The EP was released on January 13 by Warner Bros. Records and is available for purchase now at https://wbr.ec/wbmw. V

About Idina Menzel

Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Idina’s voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film’s Oscar-winning song “Let It Go,” and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Idina’s performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Idina capped 2016 with the release of her fifth original solo studio album idina., and filmed Lifetime’s remake of Beaches, set to air January 21, 2017, in which she portrays the role of ‘CC,’ made famous by Bette Midler. Idina earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner Rent, and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Other notable roles include Rachel Berry’s mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show Glee as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney’s Enchanted. Idina starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall. Idina also performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015, which was the most-watched television program in U.S. history. In addition to cast albums, Idina’s prolific recording career includes the solo albums idina., I Stand, Here and Still I Can’t Be Still. Her first-ever Christmas album Holiday Wishes, released October 2014 on Warner Bros. Records, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and received rave reviews. Idina’s most recent Broadway role as ‘Elizabeth’ in the original production IF/THEN earned her critical acclaim and her third Tony nomination. For more information, please visit www.idinamenzel.com.