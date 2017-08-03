Comedian Dana Goldberg returns to St. Louis for a one night only performance, Stand Up for Equality: An Evening of Comedy for a Cause. Join HRC and Dana Goldberg in the intimate setting at Squire’s Annex on August 4. Squire’s Annex is located in Lafayette Square at 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis. The event, Stand Up for Equality, supports the work of the Human Rights Campaign. The event will also feature performances by local musician Kristen Goodman, and Annie Niehoff and Lindsay Lutz of St. Louis improv team, Homeburger. Rounding out the program is HRC’s National Press Secretary, Sarah McBride.

The Human Rights Campaign and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation together serve as America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Tickets are available at hrc.im/standupforequality. Doors open at 7:30 pm for VIP ticket holders and 8 pm for general admission. V

Via Press Release