Statement of Debra L. Ness, President, National Partnership for Women & Families:

“At a time when individuals, in many states, can still be fired or denied housing because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and women and LGBTQ people can face discrimination when they are engaging in activities as simple as shopping, commuting to work or eating at a restaurant, establishing clear protections is critical.

The National Partnership applauds the House for its historic passage of the Equality Act (H.R.5), which would amend the civil rights laws to prohibit sex discrimination in public spaces, when providing services and in all federally-funded programs. The legislation also adds critical new protections from discrimination on the basis of both sexual orientation and gender identity in areas such as education, employment, housing, credit, federally funded programs and federal jury service.

The Equality Act would provide a consistent, national standard and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live safely and with dignity, to advance at work, to provide for one’s family and to thrive economically. The House passing the Equality Act is an important step in the right direction, and we urge the Senate to do the same.”

