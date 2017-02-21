Hiro Asian Kitchen would like to invite ramen lovers everywhere to join them in celebrating the Year of Ramen. As ramen joints have begun to pop up on street corners in every nook and cranny in the St. Louis area, Hiro is placing a focus on the hot comfort food with some new additions and old favorites.

For our foodie friends, they’re introducing MAZEMEN a.k.a. Dry Ramen: broth-less ramen noodles with ginger garlic pork, miso gravy, 6 min. egg, roasted nori. Think ramen without the broth. It’s soon to be bigger than activated charcoal. Trust them.

Their second addition will be our Big Bowl Ramen. This is exactly what you’re thinking. There’s no play on words here. Take one very large 20″ bowl by the local ceramic artist Deborah Katon and fill it to the top with their delicious authentic fresh ramen noodles, pork belly, eggs and bone broth. Those interested will need to save up their appetite. You can order a serving for 3 in one big bowl, which is perfect to share or…maybe not.

Speaking of Asian Fusion, making a triumphant return to the LUNCH menu and back by popular demand will be our fantastic Ramen Burger. If you’ve never had one, it’s two ‘buns’ made from our in house ramen with over easy fried egg, house bacon, beef patty, and spicy mayo. This is one burger you’ll surely want to try as we’re confident it’ll be topping ‘best burger’ lists everywhere.

Finally, Hiro will be serving up St. Louis’ first and only Half Off Ramen Happy Hour. We will be beginning our 1/2 OFF Ramen Happy Hour in celebration of the dish from 3-6pm & 8:30 – 9:30pm every Tuesday through Thursday beginning immediately. V

