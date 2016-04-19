April 19, 2016 – Today, HBO launches a contest in partnership with Bindle & Keep, the Brooklyn-based and LGBTQ-focused tailor whose clients are the subject of the upcoming HBO documentary SUITED. LGBTQ youth (13-24 years old) can visit www.GetSuitedHBO.com and enter-to-win a custom-made suit from Bindle & Keep, an all-expense paid trip to New York, a chance to meet SUITED producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, and more. Entrants are encouraged to upload a video explaining their personal thoughts on fashion and identity, and what a tailored suit would mean to them. Submissions will be accepted April 19 – May 6. Three winners will be selected from three age categories (13-16, 17-20, 21-24), the week of May 23, 2016.

“After we first watched SUITED, we were struck by how powerful the relationship between fashion and identity can be. We were particularly moved by the work of Bindle & Keep whose one-of-a-kind pieces are changing lives. We are so thrilled and proud to be able to give this experience to young people, especially during a time when it is more important than ever to give support and strength to the LGBTQ community.” – Jackie Gagne, VP Multicultural Marketing at HBO.

“As producers on this film we learned so much about the transformative power of fashion to cement a sense of identity, but it wasn’t until we had our own Bindle & Keep suits made that we fully understood. We wish we could share this experience with every person struggling in their skin, and we know the contest winners will experience the same sigh of relief we all did when stepping into clothes that are made with more than gender in mind.” – Producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

“We’re focused on suiting everyone. Without bias. If you have a body, you can be suited. And that’s what makes us so inviting to communities that were, until now, ostracized by a very binary retail industry. This isn’t fashion anymore. This is about the psychology of clothing. The psychology of how we want to see ourselves.” – Daniel Friedman, Owner & Founder, Bindle & Keep.

The contest is being launched to promote the Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner-produced documentary film SUITED, which is directed by Jason Benjamin.SUITED will debut on HBO on MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2016 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO.

Winners will receive:

A tailor-made Bindle & Keep suit for themselves and a friend or family member

An all-expense paid trip to New York

An invitation to meet producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, and director Jason Benjamin

A photo shoot complete with hair, makeup and professional photographer

A $5,000 donation made to a charity in the name of the winner from each of the three age categories (13-16, 17-20, 21-24)

