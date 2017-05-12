Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour is back, and ready to take guests on an international adventure – no passport necessary! World Burger Tour, a limited-time offering of Hard Rock Local Legendary© Burgers, inspired by the taste and flavors from cafe locations around the world, hits tables at select participating Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world beginning May 1, 2017 and continues through June 25, 2017.

Hometown Heroes

This year more than 160 local burgers were evaluated by Hard Rock’s culinary team with crowd favorites added to the 2017 World Burger Tour lineup. Throughout May and June, Hard Rock Cafe St. Louis will feature the following World Burger Tour offerings:

MAY

Colombian Plantain Burger (Cartagena, Colombia) – a South American savory and sweet combination of caramelized onions, bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese, spiked with molasses and topped with fried plantains on a Certified Angus Beef® patty. Perfectly paired with crispy plantain chips and mojo sauce.

English Breakfast Burger (London, England) – a Certified Angus Beef® patty topped with sliced ham, a sausage patty, a fried egg, a Portobello mushroom, arugula and garlic aioli and served with a side of baked beans.

Jambalaya Burger (Louisiana, United States) – this big easy burger features spiced up Certified Angus Beef® fixed with Cajun mayo, pickles, andouille sausage, pepper jack cheese and a jammin’ jambalaya rice cake

Kimchi Burger (Seoul, South Korea) – a tradition years in the making, Certified Angus Beef® patty topped with Sriracha-seasoned kimchi, bulgogi sauce, fresh tomato and lettuce and Sriracha mayo.

JUNE

Olé Burger (Barcelona, Spain) – a fury of red peppered Romesco sauce, roasted vegetables, with goat cheese crumbles and arugula, dancing on a Certified Angus Beef® and between a toasted bun.

Tango Salsa Burger (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – shake it up with andouille sausage, Certified Angus Beef®, salsa criolla, garlic aioli, Monterey jack cheese, fresh arugula and a fried egg to top off the burger.

Banh Mi Burger (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam) – coated in tangy house-made Vietnamese glaze, topped with sliced cucumbers and pickled vegetables, accompanied by a garnishment of cilantro and green onions all on a Certified Angus Beef® patty.

Tennessee BBQ Burger (Tennessee, United States) – like a good country ballad, this Certified Angus Beef® burger brings happy tears with BBQ dry rubbed premium beef topped with pickle slices, Memphis slaw, pulled pork, pig sauce, crispy onions and cheddar.

Local Legendary© Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato and paired with the ultimate sidekick – Hard Rock’s Savory Artisan french fries. Throughout World Burger Tour, each french fry selection is paired with a complementary signature dipping sauce. Guests in select markets can choose from Hard Rock’s classic seasoned french fries or additional new offerings, including Garlic Fries with Garlic Aioli and Spiced Curry Fries with Tandoori mayonnaise*.

As part of the World Burger Tour menu, Hard Rock Cafes will also showcase the brand’s world-famous cocktails, including:

Southern Rock – Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Southern Comfort, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur and SMIRNOFF Vodka, mixed with sweet & sour topped with Sierra Mist®

Hurricane – Orange, mango and pineapple juice, infused with BACARDI Superior Rum, BACARDI Select Rum, Amaretto and Finest Call Grenadine

Electric Blues – SMIRNOFF Vodka, BACARDI Superior Rum, Beefeater Gin, DeKuyper® Blue Curacao and sweet & sour topped with Sierra Mist®

Mojito – BACARDI Superior Rum muddled with fresh mint and lime topped with club soda

– BACARDI Superior Rum muddled with fresh mint and lime topped with club soda Lovely Rita – Sauza® Gold Tequila, Cointreau® Orange Liqueur and Hard Rock’s authentic Margarita Mix\

For more information on World Burger Tour, please visit www.HardRock.com. To contact your local cafe for menu details, please call the St. Louis Cafe at 314-621-7625 or visit www.hardrock.com/st-louis. V

