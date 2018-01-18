Guest Judges ‘Ru-vealed’ For New Season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Logo will kick off the new season with a five-day, non-stop marathon of fan-favorite seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “All Stars” season 2, beginning Saturday, January 20 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The marathon will feature “Meet the Queens” interstitials to get fans reacquainted with their favorite competitors and see what these queens were made of before they became “All Stars.”
For a sneak peek at the new season, visit http://www.vh1.com/preview/
The nine previously announced queens competing for the gold include: Aja (season nine; from Brooklyn, NY), BenDeLaCreme (season six; from Seattle, WA), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight; from Shreveport, LA), Kennedy Davenport (season seven; from Dallas, TX), Milk (season six; from New York, NY), Morgan McMichaels (season two; from Los Angeles, CA), Shangela (seasons two & three; from Los Angeles, CA), Thorgy Thor(season eight; from Brooklyn, NY), and Trixie Mattel (season seven; from Los Angeles, CA).
For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and up-to-date news, go to AllStars.VH1.com, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Facebook page or follow @RuPaulsDragRace on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation using #AllStars3.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1. V
Via Press Release
