Guest Judges ‘Ru-vealed’ For New Season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

VH1 today announced the guest judges set to join Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul on the upcoming season of “

” The diverse list of talent from fashion, music, politics and media joining the main stage panel of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews includes

Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell

,

Nancy Pelosi, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais

,

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

and

Nicole Byer

.

The 90-minute premiere will air Thursday, January 25

th

at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

“All Stars” rules are in effect this season as each week the top two queens will “lip-sync for their legacy” for the power to send one of their peers home. Competition will be fierce as the queens shift their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and the judges, but to also impress each other.

Logo will kick off the new season with a five-day, non-stop marathon of fan-favorite seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “All Stars” season 2, beginning Saturday, January 20 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The marathon will feature “Meet the Queens” interstitials to get fans reacquainted with their favorite competitors and see what these queens were made of before they became “All Stars.”

For a sneak peek at the new season, visit http://www.vh1.com/preview/ 95l3qz/rupauls-drag-race-all- stars.

The nine previously announced queens competing for the gold include: Aja (season nine; from Brooklyn, NY), BenDeLaCreme (season six; from Seattle, WA), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight; from Shreveport, LA), Kennedy Davenport (season seven; from Dallas, TX), Milk (season six; from New York, NY), Morgan McMichaels (season two; from Los Angeles, CA), Shangela (seasons two & three; from Los Angeles, CA), Thorgy Thor(season eight; from Brooklyn, NY), and Trixie Mattel (season seven; from Los Angeles, CA).

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and up-to-date news, go to AllStars.VH1.com, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Facebook page or follow @RuPaulsDragRace on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation using #AllStars3.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1. V

Via Press Release