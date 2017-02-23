The Gay Men’s Health Crisis released the following statement after the Trump administration chose to repeal protections put in place by the Obama administration to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.

STATEMENT BY GMHC CEO KELSEY LOUIE:

“The unacceptable repeal of vital transgender protections in public schools by the Trump administration restricts the rights of an entire group of people. In recent years, we have made great strides in increasing social justice for the LGBT community, and this intolerant executive order diminishes that progress. We will continue to make our voices heard to ensure schools remain safe spaces for all children, regardless of the gender they identify with.” V

Via Press Release