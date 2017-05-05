Gay Men’s Health Crisis released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the American Health Care Act.

STATEMENT BY GMHC CEO KELSEY LOUIE:

“The U.S. House of Representatives has made a terrible mistake in passing the American Health Care Act, a disastrous bill that puts millions of lives at risk. This empty legislation is no replacement for the Affordable Care Act, a true lifeline that increased access to quality, affordable health care, guaranteed coverage for people with preexisting conditions, such as HIV, and covered recommended preventative services, including HIV testing. We see this vote as a direct attack on our clients, many of whom may lose their health insurance and their ability to access PrEP. The potential outcomes are devastating, not just for the LGBT community, but for all Americans. At GMHC we believe that the Public Health of our Nation is driven by the health of our poorest and most vulnerable citizens, we must therefore leave no-one behind without adequate health care. We call on leaders in the U.S. Senate to stop this dangerous bill from moving forward.” V

Via Press Release