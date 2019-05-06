Van Ella Studios presents the 10th Annual Show Me Burlesque & Vaudeville Festival taking place May 16-18, 2019 at a variety of fantastic venues throughout the city. The festival is one of the largest of its kind featuring over 80 performers from all over the United States, Australia, and Canada. The three-day festival is dedicated to glitz, glamour, breathtaking talent, spectacular productions, and fabulous burlesque, vaudeville, circus, and variety entertainment. The festivities begin with the “Opening Night Bash” on Thursday, May 16th 8pm at The Ready Room, followed by the exclusive “Risque Cabaret” after party at The Monocle. On Friday, May 17th, The Thaxton Speakeasy will host two different star-studded “Red Light District Revue” shows in the main ballroom at 8pm and 10pm, followed by the salacious “Van Ella Bordella – Gentlemen’s Club” after partydownstairsat11:30pm. Theweekendofwildentertainmentcomestoaclimaxatthefestival’ssignature event “Spectaculaire” at the Casa Loma Ballroom on Saturday, May 18th at 9pm. Tickets range from $12-$135, and are available through Eventbrite.com. VIP weekend passes are sold out, but General Admission tickets and some VIP tickets are still available.

St. Louis has a rich and diverse history of vaudeville and burlesque, from the brilliant talent of Josephine Baker to the heyday of Gaslight Square. While many St. Louisans are familiar with the city’s performance art and variety roots, burlesque remains an art form that is commonly misunderstood. For ten years now, the Show Me Burlesque & Vaudeville Festival has been building on that former grandeur to bring the Show Me state the festival it deserves, showcasing cutting-edge performance artists and innovative entertainers of every gender to delight long-time fans and burlesque newbies alike. Award-winning entertainer and passionate producer, Lola Van Ella, along with an amazing creative and technical team, is proud to bring this decade of debauchery to a climax, showcasing headlining entertainers such as Boo Bess and Jenny C’est Quoi from NYC, Shanghai Pearl from Seattle, Ariana Amour from New Orleans, as well as Sailem from St. Louis. As always, co-directors Bazuka Joe, Jeez Loueez, Greta Garter, and producer Lola van Ella will perform.

“We have amazing surprises in store for our tenth year,” explains Lola Van Ella. “When we started ‘Show Me’ a decade ago, it was Missouri’s first ever burlesque festival. I’m so proud of how we have grown into the largest burlesque festival in the Midwest. Each of the five shows will feature never before seen performances curated by the ‘Show Me’ creative team. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history!”

In addition to the great shows, there will also be numerous local and national vendors showcasing their handmade wares, along with fun and educational public workshops taught by world class burlesque educators. The workshops are $15 per session, and will take place on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th at The Monocle and at Mynx Academy. For a list of workshops with class descriptions, visit http://www.showmeburlesque.com/en/workshops/.

The Show-Me Burlesque & Vaudeville Festival is made possible by generous support from sponsors and community partners. To feature your company or brand in this year’s 10th annual festival, visit www.showmeburlesque.com/en/sponsors/.