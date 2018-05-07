Glee Stars Lea Michelle and Darren Criss Announce Date at Peabody Opera House

Actors and musicians Lea Michele and Darren Criss announced that they will be embarking on their first ever co-headlining tour. The duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, Glee and original songs from their recent solo albums.

The shows will start with a limited run on May 30, 2018 at the iconic Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville, TN. The tour has added a stop in St. Louis at Peabody Opera House on June 27, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can sign-up to gain access to the artist pre-sale tix by visiting www.LMDCtour.com. The artist pre-sale will begin this Wednesday, May 9 at 9am CT. American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 9 at 10am CT time through Thursday, May 10 at 10pm. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, May 11 at 10 am. Please visit www.LMDCtour.com for all details.

VIP packages will be available through VIP Nation at https://livemu.sc/LM-DC-VIP giving fans the chance to choose from a variety of packages offering premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with Lea and Darren, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss said in a joint statement. “We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

Michele last hit the road in the spring of 2017 for a string of sold-out shows on her Intimate Evening With North American tour. Performing songs from her albums Louder and Places, critics stated, “Lea created a really beautiful night and performance. One of the key factors in the concert being so warm and welcoming was the fact that you knew everyone in the room was feeling the same.”

Criss most recently released a five-track indie EP entitled Homework, his first solo project in over seven years. It debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart while SiriusXM described it as a “nice hybrid of early Elton John and Ben Folds.” In 2017, he debuted his indie-pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss with their first album Lost Boys Life EP. Billboard deemed the bands single “Every Single Night” as a contender for song of the summer.