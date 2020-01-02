Get your game on at Westport Social

If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy your next night out, Westport Social goes above and beyond to provide an inclusive experience for all.

With 10 different games for your playing pleasure, you’re sure to be entertained throughout the night. Indoors, there’s bocce ball, floor and table shuffleboard, ping pong, darts, basketball pop-a-shot and foosball. Outside, choose from snookball, giant jenga and cornhole (weather pending).

“Ping pong is definitely the most popular,” says Jessica Utterback, sales director at Westport Social. “Basketball is also a big game for us, mostly because they are the most active and interactive for those playing and watching.”

Westport Social is a particularly great place for the LGBTQ community to spend time.

“Everyone is welcome at Westport Social, and everyone can find something that appeals to them,” Utterback says. “Whether it is the food, drinks, games or live music on the weekends, we offer something for everyone. The live music is every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. — no ticket needed.”

The draft beers are always rotating to offer a variety of local craft brews, and the cocktail and food menus change seasonally.

“Our smoked wings and burnt end nachos are the most popular items,” Utterback says. “They have our unique spin on traditional dishes and have stayed on the menu consistently since we opened.”

Westport Social is also a great place to watch the big game, with over 20 TVs to keep you updated from every angle, plus industry and football specials all day and night on Sundays.

“Our TVs are all massive, so that makes it very inviting to see your favorite game from any point inside the venue,” Utterback says. “People love to come here for lunch, happy hour and dinner during games, but it’s also just a great place to enjoy a meal and some cocktails while seeing and being seen in one of the hottest social scenes in the county.”

The restaurant and bar is ideal to host your next event, from birthday parties to rehearsal dinner and more, with enough space to host anywhere from eight to 500 people. Contact Utterback at jutterback@westportsocial-stl.com.

There’s never a cover charge at Westport Social and the games are free to play all night long.

