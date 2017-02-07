The following is a statement from GMHC CEO Kelsey Louie on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, which falls on February 7 of every year. NBHAAD was first observed in 1999 and focuses on the promotion of HIV education, testing, community involvement, and treatment in black communities. The 2017 theme is “I am My Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper. Fight HIV/AIDS!”

STATEMENT BY GMHC CEO KELSEY LOUIE:

“African Americans continue to experience higher rates of HIV compared to other races and ethnicities. On National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, we reaffirm our commitment to eliminating this disparity and improving outcomes through standard HIV testing and linkage to care. With the future of access to high-quality health care, housing, and HIV prevention education so uncertain under the current administration, we pledge to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper, to advocate for innovative and expanded HIV prevention methods, to fight HIV/AIDS and to live life.” V

