- GRG (The Gamlin Restaurant Group) will host two “Give Back Days” to support local community organizations. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 15% of all sales from Gamlin Whiskey House will be donated to Shriners Hospital for Children and on Wednesday, Jan. 25 15% of all sales from Sub Zero Vodka Bar will benefit Forest Park Forever. Since its founding in 2013, the GRG Gives Back program has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours and more than $150,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to St. Louis-based organizations including Forest Park Forever, World Pediatric Project, the Gateway Area Chapter of the National MS Society, Cardinals Care, Blues For Kids, NFL Football Player Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys effort, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis through in-store promotions, special events and more.
- The Missouri Whiskey Society will host Mike Meyers of Pinckney Bend Distillery at its monthly meetings onWednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Members of the Missouri Whiskey Society are invited to learn more about the brand, and taste a variety of products from the distillery. Lifetime memberships to the Missouri Whiskey Society start at $35 each and include access to monthly meetings, exclusive tastings and benefits, and specials at Gamlin Whiskey House.
- On Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Nicole Gilbert of J. Rieger & Co. — a pre-Prohibition brand from Kansas City that was resurrected in 2010 — will lead guests through a tasting of the brand’s whiskey portfolio that is defining “Kansas City whiskey,” at Women Who Whiskey at Gamlin Whiskey House. Tickets are $65 each and include dinner and whiskey pairings
- J. Rieger & Co. brings new life to discarded Boulevard beer in its new Left for Dead spirit. On Feb. 8 Andy Rieger, the last living relative of Jacob Rieger, and one of the owners of J. Rieger & Co. will host a Left for Dead tasting dinner at Gamlin Whiskey House. Throughout the evening guests will learn more about the spirit and enjoy its unique characteristics in a variety of cocktails complimented by a three-course dinner. There are less than 20 tickets available, and general admission tickets are $80 each. Discounted tickets are available for Missouri Whiskey Society members. Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
- Sub Zero Vodka Bar will host a special Valentine’s Edition of Sushi School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Guests will learn to make Sub Zero Vodka Bar’s signature Sweetheart Roll (Crab, spicy mayo, cucumber, tempura crunch, onion and cilantro, topped with tuna). Tickets are $60 per person and include an interactive sushi making lesson, a three-course meal and two drinks.
- Guests will be able to create their own J. Rieger Vodka infusion at a one-of-a-kind vodka and gin class at Sub Zero Vodka Bar on Feb. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Ryan Maybee, the nationally renowned mixologist and co-owner of J. Rieger & Co. will lead the event. Tickets are $80 per person and include vodka and gin tastings, cocktails and appetizers along with the custom crafted vodka infusion. V
