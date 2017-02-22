Lucas and Derek Gamlin, Proprietors of Gamlin Restaurant Group (GRG) presented donations totaling $1,874 to two local charities. Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House each hosted GRG Gives Back Days in January, where 15% of the total sales from the day were donated back to Forest Park Forever and Shriners Hospital for Children.

Shriner’s Hospital received $1,198.45 and Forest Park Forever received $675.90. Since 2015 Sub Zero Vodka Bar has donated $3,896 to Forest Park Forever through a variety of events and by donating $1 for every World’s Fair Burger sold.

Since its founding in 2013, the GRG Gives Back program has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours and more than $150,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to St. Louis-based organizations including Forest Park Forever, World Pediatric Project, the Gateway Area Chapter of the National MS Society, Cardinals Care, Blues

For Kids, NFL Football Player Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys effort, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis through in-store promotions, special events and more. V

Via Press Release