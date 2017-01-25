Volunteers with “Free Hugs” signs will create a sea of diverse faces during the “Grand Blvd. Hug In” on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gitana Productions and other participating organizations will offer hugs and treats at various locations along Grand Blvd. in South St. Louis City to promote cross-cultural connection, in an effort to bridge the societal and cultural gaps that grew during the recent presidential campaign and election.

A simple hug can be the first step to bridging cross-cultural gaps and nurturing community closeness, according to Cecilia Nadal, Executive Director of Gitana Productions, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the ongoing process of cross-cultural connection.

“Whatever your race, religion or politics, whether you have a physical challenge, are a member of the LGBT community, or are an immigrant or refugee, we invite you to come and hug someone different from yourself,” said Nadal.” Relationships are not developed overnight, but they can begin with a hug. As we approach Valentines Day, we are reminded that love of community is vital.”

Volunteers from Gitana and other organizations will offer free hugs at:

• Carpenter Branch Library – 3309 S. Grand

• Jay International Foods – 3172 S. Grand

• Aldi on Grand Blvd. – 3721 S. Grand

• Rooster South Grand – 3150 S. Grand

Volunteers also will offer souvenirs of the event and treats including coffee from Starbucks, bakery goods from SweetArts, and coupons for Qdoba’s, to name a few. Representatives of the Metropolitan Police Department and the South Grand Business District will join the volunteers along with Alderwoman Cara Spencer and Committeewoman Wendy Campbell. Those interested in volunteering must register by emailing info@gitana-inc.org. All locations will be posted at www.facebook.com/gitanaproductions and mentioned on Twitter @GitanaInc.

Businesses are invited to contribute mementos, coupons and other items for volunteers and attendees. Contact Gitana Productions directly at 314-721-6556 for arrangements and an acknowledgment.

“What makes us all different can be the one thing to bring us together along Grand Blvd. as part of a dynamic and diverse community,” said Jayden Gregory, social media coordinator for Gitana. “This is a unique opportunity for the public to engage in an act of kindness that is good for the giver as well as the receiver.” V

About Gitana Productions (www.gitana-inc.org)

Gitana Productions, Inc. is a not-for-profit arts and education organization dedicated to increasing cross-cultural awareness and collaboration by bringing international music, dance and drama to the St. Louis community. Gitana events present a rarely seen diversity of international and local artists exhibiting an array of traditional and innovative artistic expressions. Gitana also developed Global Education through the Arts, a community project that uses the arts to promote intercultural competence among economically challenged youth living in South and North St. Louis city. For more information, visit www.gitana-inc.org or contact Gitana Productions at (314) 721-6556.