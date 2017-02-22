Performing for Pencils is a not-for-profit that was started in Fall 2013 by two John Burroughs high school students with a clear mission: Build community by bringing high school talent together to collect new school supplies that will be donated to St. Louis area kids in need. Over 90,000 St. Louis kids start school each year without the necessary school supplies. Rather than charging admission for the show, we ask that guests bring new school supplies to donate.

The 3rd Annual Performing for Pencils High School Charity Talent Show will be held ‪on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 7pm at John Burroughs School . High school students representing dozens of St. Louis area high schools have been working hard on their performances in support of this worthwhile cause. Erin O’Flaherty, Miss Missouri 2016, the first openly gay woman to win a state pageant and the first openly gay woman to enter the Miss America Pageant will be volunteering her time to serve as emcee this year! She is remarkably accomplished and talented, and her platform emphasizes the power of diversity and inclusiveness in our schools and communities.

The 2 hour show will include hip hop dancers, Irish cloggers, circus jugglers, martial arts and so much more.

