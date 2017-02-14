Rebel Yell Brooklyn

Most people have heard of the Manhattan – but how about it’s neighbor to the east – The Brooklyn. A little spicy, a little more bold, but equally as delicious – this classic cocktail uses Rye in place of bourbon to create the namesake drink of the borough.

Make It

Glass: Martini

Ingredients:

3/4 oz rosso vermouth

1 oz Rebel Yell Rye whiskey

2 – 3 dashes maraschino liqueur

Recipe: Stir well in a mixing glass filled with ice cubes. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and serve.

Garnish: Maraschino cherry