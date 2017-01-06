So good, there must be something wrong with it, right? Wrong. The Guilt-Free Goodness combines the zero calories of club soda and the fresh citrus of lime with Pearl Strawberry Basil, voted VOICE Your Choice’s Favorite Pearl Vodka flavor of 2016. The favored flavor provides a subtle perfume of garden-fresh basil mixed with the natural sweetness of red, ripe fruit, resulting in a masterful blend with an unmistakable earthiness that never overpowers. Cheers to 2017 with plenty of good and zero guilt.

Make It

Glass: Double rocks

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Pearl® Strawberry Basil Vodka

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2½ oz. Club Soda

Fresh Lime

Garnish: Lime

Recipe: Build in double rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime.

Recipe courtesy of Gamlin Restaurant Group V