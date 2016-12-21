This Christmas season, you are inited to attend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services at Manchester United Methodist Church. No matter what family you came from, nor what your family situation is today, the message of Christmas is wonderfully interpreted through the intimate and sometimes confusing relationships within a home. The sermons this Christmas season will celebrate the Good News of the Christ child within the “sloppiness” of the families in which we may find ourselves.
Dec. 24: The Light Touch
1 p.m. Service
3 p.m. Children’s service
5 p.m. Modern worship service
7 and 9 p.m. Traditional worship services with Chancel Choir
11 p.m. Service
Dec. 25: Bethlehem, The Morning After
10:30 a.m. Service

Their welcome to you states, “We extend God’s love and grace to ALL people. Therefore, as we journey toward a greater understanding of one another, we respect our human family’s diversity of age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental ability, family structure, marital status, socioeconomic status, education, political perspective, faith history and life experience.”They also have a Reconciling Ministry that specifically works to strengthen our welcome and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.  http://www.manchesterumc.org/what-we-believe/article423187c8395057.htm. V

