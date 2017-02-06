Fare Intentions: Sidney Street Café

If you know anything about entertaining clients, impressing a potential lover, or treating yourself to something extraordinary, chances are that you’ve visited one of Kevin Nashan’s restaurants. He’s a James Beard Award-winning chef, most known around town for transforming the St. Louis staple, Sidney Street Café, from an entry-level eatery into a creative, awe-inspiring dining destination. His launch of now local favorite, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Company, shows a different side of his cooking, fusing Gulf Coast with New England cuisine in a more affordable, casual atmosphere. You and I both know his food is good: read any local food publication or Yelp review in recent years. But beyond the food is the story of the establishment itself, and how Kevin Nashan established a dining destination in one of the most evolved and now sought after neighborhoods in the city: Benton Park.

When Kevin Nashan and his brother, Chris, looked to move back to St. Louis, the quaint space easily caught their attention. “We moved with the desire and thought that we were going to open up our own restaurant,” Kevin says. “We looked everywhere from stand alone features to existing restaurants, and [Sidney Street] came out of the blue. We liked the feel of it. It was pretty comfortable, and we knew it was something we could evolve.”

The neighborhood just west of Soulard was, like most now bustling city neighborhoods, an overlooked and avoided area, but still filled with row homes of unique, French-inspired architecture. Think classic St. Louis, before the parking lot decided to pave itself on every corner.

“It’s a really cool neighborhood that has amazing structures,” Kevin explains. “The red brick, the wood beams – it’s unparallel. And it’s really hard to duplicate that. Plus, it’s fun. Who wants to always be where the stream is going? Sometimes it’s fun to be off the beaten path. I’m always a firm believer that, if you put out a solid product with appreciation and great service, that people will come back over time. I think we’ve been fortunate enough that that’s been the case.”

His belief system sounds checks out, as the risk seemed to pay off. In August of 2014, Kevin took the next step in establishing a restaurant where he, in his own words, “wanted to eat at everyday.” Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Company opened just a block east of Sidney Street Café with a warm welcome from the city.

“We had a great team going into it, a plan, and thank God the city supported it,” he says. “We’ve definitely taken our lumps, but it’s been fun. I love that it’s on the same block and it’s totally different but completely complimentary. It has the same kind of soul and feel, but in a different way.”

And it works. Kevin and Chris Nashan have established both of their restaurants as destinations, staking their claim in an ever-evolving neighborhood. “It’s not so much a matter of holding ground, but having the mindset that failure is not an option,” Kevin explains. “You make people happy, and you make people want to come back. And you do that with a team, and everyone really evolves with that.”

Sidney Street Café is now known as one of the finest restaurants in the city, but it did receive adverse responses when they initially took over. Not surprisingly, from St. Louisans who were weary of change.

“Our goal was to evolve it, just like anything in life when you take something over, especially something special like this place,” Kevin explains. “Being at such a young age – I was 31 – it was hard. It takes a while to garner trust, and I think a lot of people rush into changing things without even knowing what they need to change. It was a slow evolution. Eventually, we could put foie gras on the menu. We put a tasting menu on six or seven years ago. It’s a fun little trip.”

Now, the restaurant is a destination for new American cuisine presented with attention to every detail and garnish. Adventurous favorites include the Rabbit Porchetta with sweet potato confit and braised red cabbage, house made agnolotti pasta filled with foie gras and duck confit, and the Loup de Mer, a European sea bass served with posole and crispy hamhocks. Of course, steaks are a big seller as well, like the Filet Bearnaise: filet mignon stuff with lobster, served on a bed of herbed pomme puree. In Lehman’s terms, it’s a lobster sandwich with filet mignon buns. Sold.

And his response to the critique that the restaurant has changed? “I like the Sidney Street before and after,” he says without a beat. “You have to evolve in life. There were certain mainstays on the menu – like the Poulet Montrachet – but people weren’t ordering them. It just kind of outdates itself, and you have to spice it up. It’s hard to make everyone happy, but you also have to come with the times. That’s longevity.”

“And if it’s not interesting and it’s not soulful, then people those interest,” Kevin continues. “That’s why things become dinosaurs – because it’s just old and tired. You’ve got to be fresh without trying to be trendy. If you are always engaging in the customer and keeping them stimulated, people love it. You try to change without changing, right? We’re in the business of making people happy. We’re not in the business of, ‘Oh, this is cool.” I’m in the business of, ‘hey, let’s make people happy and let’s do this.’”

Besides just that, they’re in the family business. “It’s like any family. Everyone has their hugs and tears and yells and all that, but Chris and I have had this fun, crazy friendship that goes beyond brotherhood,” he says. “And then we roped my wife, Mina, into it. It’s a fun dynamic.”

Beyond Sidney Street, Kevin notes the evolution of the St. Louis dining scene as a whole, with just one key ingredient missing to take it to an international level. “Exposure,” he quickly replies. “I think it’s getting better and better every year, and we have new people coming in. I think the food scene here is incredible, and that’s what I always hear from people who are coming in, that it’s incredible and diverse. Whether you go to Mai Lee, grab some great barbecue, fine dining or fried chicken, we’ve got it. And we’ve got it with soul.” V

