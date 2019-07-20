July 17-20th, Equality Federation and Fairness Campaign co-hosts the 22nd annual Leadership Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. The conference is the premier gathering of LGBTQ movement leaders focusing on the crucial work of winning equality in state legislatures and local communities across the country. Over 200+ people will be in attendance to strategize, mobilize and connect on critical movement conversations on issues like: racial justice, HIV, conversion therapy and nondiscrimination.



Among those in attendance will be representatives from 39 organizations including national partners and state leaders working on the ground from Florida to Maine and North Dakota to California.



As Executive Director Rebecca Isaacs notes, “The Fairness Campaign has been working throughout Kentucky for years to push for LGBTQ equality policies, which now are in place in 12 communities throughout the state. We are excited to bring the Equality Federation Leadership Conference to Louisville this year so that state leaders from 39 member organizations, along with many national leaders, can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Louisville fairness ordinance and experience Kentucky hospitality. Fresh off state legislative sessions with big wins and some challenges, state equality leaders and the Equality Federation are looking forward to three days of strategy, reflection and fun which will spur all of us to return to our communities and continue the struggle next year.”



Chris Hartman, Executive Director of local host Fairness Campaign, says “We are extremely excited to host the Equality Federation’s Leadership Conference during this landmark year for Louisville, celebrating 20 years of Kentucky’s first LGBTQ-inclusive Fairness Ordinance. In partnership with the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, the Fairness Campaign continues to seek new ways we can showcase our city’s LGBTQ inclusiveness and perfect 100 rating from the Equality Federation and Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. Hosting state and national LGBTQ movement leaders for this important conference is another concrete example of Louisville’s commitment to the LGBTQ community and fairness for all.”

Ahead of the conference, Equality Federation offers day-long institutes focused on building skills and strong peer connections for state leaders working in: Communications, Development, Executive Leadership, and Field.

