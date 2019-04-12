River City Casino & Hotel is thrilled to announce the performance of En Vogue in its Event Center Friday, August 30, 2019 for a one night show!

En Vogue has sold more than 20 million records worldwide to date, and are often considered one of the best female vocal groups of all time. The group has won seven MTV Video Music Awards, three Soul Train Awards, two American Music Awards, and received seven Grammy nominations. Billboard magazine ranked the band as the 19th most successful recording artist of the 1990s. They ranked as the second most successful female group of the 1990s. In March 2015, Billboard magazine named the group the ninth most-successful girl group of all-time. Two of the group’s singles ranks in Billboard’s most successful girl group songs of all-time list, “Don’t Let Go (Love)” and “Hold On”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. Prices start at $28 and can be purchased by visiting www.RiverCity.com or in River City's gift shop. Guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID.

Via Press Release